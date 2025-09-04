GBP faces pressure ahead of UK budget – Rabobank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:16
The UK is clearly not the only country facing a difficult fiscal prognosis but, since it also runs a sizeable current account deficit, there is potential for the exchange rate to be particularly sensitive to bad fundamental news, Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley reports.

Rabobank sees EUR/GBP grinding higher

“This week the Pound Sterling (GBP) has again demonstrated its reaction function to a jittery gilts market. Yesterday, cable plunged around 1.5% into its lows as the USD picked up a safe haven bid. Headed into what is expected to be a tough Autumn Budget for UK Chancellor Reeves on November 26, we expect GBP to remain on the back foot.”

“We continue to expect EUR/GBP to grind higher in the months ahead and see scope for cable to dip to GBP/USD1.33 on a 1 to 3-month view.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-faces-pressure-ahead-of-uk-budget-rabobank-202509031139

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
