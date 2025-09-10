GBP gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision

Pound Sterling gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its winning streak for the third trading day against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair posts a fresh three-week high around 1.3580 during the European trading session as the US Dollar slumps ahead of the release of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision report, which will be published at 14:00 GMT.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, posts a fresh six-week low around 97.30.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls could ignore overbought conditions

GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Tuesday and advances toward 1.3600 after posting modest gains on Monday. Although the technical picture starts showing overbought conditions for the pair, investors could refrain from positioning themselves for a correction unless there is a convincing recovery in the US Dollar (USD).

Last Friday's disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed an increase of only 22,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in August, caused the US Dollar to start the week under bearish pressure and allowed GBP/USD to push higher.