GBP/JPY retreats amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:13
NEAR
NEAR$2.64+2.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.1247+0.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21555-7.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016016-9.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03599-0.77%
  • GBP/JPY pulls back from a 14-month high near 200.35, trades around 199.00 on Tuesday.
  • The BoJ is expected to hold rates steady next week, but markets price in a hike by year-end.
  • Traders eye BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden’s speech due later Tuesday for fresh monetary policy clues.

GBP/JPY is trading lower on Tuesday, extending its pullback from Monday’s 14-month high near 200.35, as investors reassess the monetary policy outlook on both sides of the cross. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY cross is holding firm near 199.00, down 0.35% on the day, with the Japanese Yen (JPY) finding renewed demand amid expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) normalization.

A Bloomberg report published Tuesday noted that BoJ policymakers still see a chance of a rate hike before year-end, despite domestic political turbulence following Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation. However, officials are inclined to stand pat next week and keep interest rates unchanged at 0.5% as they await clearer signs that inflationary pressures, particularly those driven by wages, are sustainably anchored. Market pricing reflects this cautious stance, with only a 16% probability of a September hike, though expectations for a move by December remain firm. Money markets are now pricing in a 64% chance of a BoJ rate increase by year-end, up from 44% last week.

Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) is struggling to maintain momentum, as fiscal uncertainty begins to weigh on sentiment ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget. On Tuesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves urged cabinet ministers to intensify efforts to curb inflation and control public spending, reinforcing her alignment with the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy objectives. Reeves emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline in supporting the central bank’s inflation mandate, while warning that any deviation could undermine market confidence. Her comments come as markets push back expectations for further BoE easing, with traders now anticipating the next rate cut only in Q2 2026, despite the central bank’s dovish tilt in August.

Looking ahead, the monetary policy paths of the BoJ and BoE continue to diverge, offering contrasting signals to currency markets. While the BoJ remains cautious and data-dependent, reluctant to tighten until wage growth becomes more consistent, the BoE has already taken its first step toward easing, but is signaling a slow and limited cutting cycle. This divergence could keep GBP/JPY volatile in the near term, as traders remain focused on incoming economic data and fresh signals from central bank officials.

In the UK, attention turns to BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden’s speech later on Tuesday, followed by a crucial batch of data on Friday, including July GDP, manufacturing and industrial production, trade balance figures, and consumer inflation expectations, all of which could influence the Bank of England’s policy path and near-term Sterling direction.

Economic Indicator

BoE’s Breeden speech

Sarah Breeden is the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability since November 2023, responsible for financial stability, the supervision of financial market infraestructures, international issues, central bank digital currency and fintech. She is one of the nine members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides on monetary policy.


Read more.

Next release:
Tue Sep 09, 2025 15:15

Frequency:
Irregular

Consensus:

Previous:

Source:

Bank of England

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-jpy-retreats-from-14-month-high-as-boj-hike-bets-rise-202509091254

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006098-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0313+3.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34+5.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000478-1.54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)