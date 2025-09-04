GBP steady and consolidating Tuesday’s losses – Scotiabank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.471+3.69%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01455-0.75%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1698+1.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017713+4.68%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01233+0.24%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is also up a marginal 0.1% against the US Dollar (USD) as it attempts to consolidate Monday’s losses, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Markets eye Nov 26 budget

“The UK’s bond market turbulence looks to have calmed somewhat, however the fiscal situation will remain a key driver for the GBP as markets look to the November 26 budget release. In terms of fundamentals, the final services PMI offered a modest upside surprise, printing 54.2 vs. the prior/expected 53.6. The mid-50 area is notable and relatively elevated, when compared to peers.”

“The latest price action is suggestive of support, stabilization, and possible recovery as we note the extended lower shadows in Tuesday and Wednesday’s candles. The RSI is in bearish territory below 50, but only marginally so. We see the potential for gains back toward the 50 day MA (1.3488) and look to a near-term range bound between 1.3350 support and 1.3450 resistance.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-steady-and-consolidating-tuesdays-losses-scotiabank-202509031120

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets