GBP/USD dips to 1.3457 as Fed turmoil boosts US Dollar rebound

GBP/USD drops over 0.16% on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) continues to recover some ground, courtesy of the White House's threats to the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which triggered a rise on the long end of US Treasury bond yields. The pair trades at 1.3457 after slipping from a daily peak of 1.3482.

