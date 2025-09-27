The post GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More…   Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More… GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429The post GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More…   Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More… GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429

GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:49
GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data

The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More…

 

Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More…

GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks

GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

The post Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The home team locker room at the new Utah Mammoth Performance Center in Sandy, Utah Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group In just over a year of operation, the NHL’s newest franchise has established a strong reputation for completing tasks on seemingly impossible timelines. The same holds true for the Utah Mammoth’s new practice and training facility, which is now open for business. With two NHL-size ice surfaces plus team support facilities and offices, players and staff were welcomed in last week, ahead of rookie camp and preparations for the Mammoth’s second season. Wednesday marked the facility’s official grand opening celebration. “The place is pretty spectacular,” said forward Alexander Kerfoot, who’s heading into his ninth NHL season. “I’ve been on a couple teams now and been through some facilities, and this is as good as it gets. We’re pretty lucky.” Utah Mammoth Practice Facility Player Gym Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group Spanning 146,000 square feet, the building’s player amenities include a massive gym, extensive medical and recovery tools and technologies, equipment management areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen along with dining and lounge areas designed for optimal comfort and team cohesion — even an on-site barbershop. “We really tried to create a high-end residential feel to the non-training areas of the facility to make it feel like an extension of home, a place that everybody wants to be and to gather to spend time,” said Mammoth president Chris Armstrong from his new office, which overlooks the ice surface. “We’re going to spend more time here than just about anywhere else, and when you think about the profession we’re in and the hours and the days that you spend at the office, creating an environment where people get excited about having to go in to their place of work is important.” Utah Mammoth Practice and Training…
