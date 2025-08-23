GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus

The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major peers on Thursday after the release of the upbeat preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for August. The report showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5.