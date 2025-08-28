GBP/USD maintains position around 1.3500 ahead of Q2 US GDP Annualized

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:54
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.526+1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10607+4.71%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.173+4.54%
READY
READY$0.00336+4.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01827-5.46%
  • GBP/USD may regain its ground amid rising concerns over Fed independence.
  • Fed Governor Cook’s exit could increase the likelihood of interest rate cuts.
  • CBI Retail Sales edged up to -32 in August from -34 in July, beating expectations of -33.

GBP/USD remains steady after two days of gains, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence.

Traders await the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized due later in the day. Focus will shift toward July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. He also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents.

The dismissal of Fed Governor Cook could increase the likelihood of heavy interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 88% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 82% the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The GBP/USD pair moves little following the release of the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) Retail Sales, which improved slightly to -32 in August from -34 in July, better than the expected -33 reading. The reading suggests that retail sales volumes declined for the 11th successive month.

The CBI noted that while companies continue to face elevated costs, they are raising prices at a slower pace than earlier in the summer, a trend that keeps the Bank of England cautious about service inflation. Meanwhile, weak demand and rising labor costs are squeezing margins, undermining confidence, and leading firms to scale back hiring and investment, the CBI added.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-maintains-position-around-13500-ahead-of-q2-us-gdp-annualized-202508280102

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps