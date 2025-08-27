GBP/USD may regain its ground amid less further rate cuts by the BoE

2025/08/27 15:53
GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the dampened likelihood of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures. Inflation in the UK economy has been accelerating at a faster pace in recent months.

Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said on Tuesday that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. She also stated, “I stand ready for a forceful policy action, in the form of larger, more rapid Bank Rate cuts, should the downside risks to domestic demand start materializing.” Read more…

GBP/USD churns chart paper near key figures ahead of quiet session

GBP/USD rebounded from early-week losses on Tuesday, bouncing back up from a fresh technical floor near the 1.3450 level. Cable has been drifting within familiar technical levels as broad-market investor sentiment grinds to a halt ahead of key US economic figures.

It’ll be a quiet market session on Wednesday; meaningful economic data is functionally absent on both sides of the Atlantic. Investors will be on the lookout for further political headlines from the Trump administration as traders await results from President Donald Trump’s attempt to directly “fire” Dr. Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors on Monday. Read more…

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3500 ahead of US consumer sentiment data

Following Monday’s bearish action, GBP/USD stages a rebound on Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.3485. The risk-averse market atmosphere caused GBP/USD to edge lower on Monday. Growing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, however, makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength and helps the pair gain traction on Tuesday.

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social late Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook. In response, Cook released a statement via her attorneys, noting that Trump has no authority to fire her and that she will carry out her duties. Read more…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-may-regain-its-ground-amid-less-further-rate-cuts-by-the-boe-202508270502

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
