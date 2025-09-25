The post GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) could retest the 1.3430 support level; a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. In the longer run, boost in downward momentum could lead to GBP declining toward 1.3365, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Boost in downward momentum might lead to GBP declining 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for GBP to ‘trade in a sideways range of 1.3485/1.3540’ yesterday was incorrect, as GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3427. The sharp drop appears excessive, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, GBP could retest the 1.3430 support level. Based on the oversold momentum, a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next major support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. Resistance is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3500 would indicate that the weakness is stabilising.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a slightly negative GBP view since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). In our latest narrative from Monday (22 September, spot at 1.3470), we highlighted that GBP ‘must first break and hold below 1.3430 before a move toward 1.3365 can be expected.’ After GBP struggled to extend its decline, we highlighted the following yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 1.3520): ‘Since then, GBP has not been able to make further headway on the downside, and downward momentum is beginning to fade. However, there is still a chance, albeit not a high one, for GBP to test 1.3430. That said, this has to happen soon, or a break above 1.3565 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that GBP remains in a range-trading phase.’ GBP did not break 1.3565, as it plummeted to a low of 1.3427. Downward momentum received a boost,… The post GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) could retest the 1.3430 support level; a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. In the longer run, boost in downward momentum could lead to GBP declining toward 1.3365, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Boost in downward momentum might lead to GBP declining 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for GBP to ‘trade in a sideways range of 1.3485/1.3540’ yesterday was incorrect, as GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3427. The sharp drop appears excessive, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, GBP could retest the 1.3430 support level. Based on the oversold momentum, a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next major support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. Resistance is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3500 would indicate that the weakness is stabilising.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a slightly negative GBP view since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). In our latest narrative from Monday (22 September, spot at 1.3470), we highlighted that GBP ‘must first break and hold below 1.3430 before a move toward 1.3365 can be expected.’ After GBP struggled to extend its decline, we highlighted the following yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 1.3520): ‘Since then, GBP has not been able to make further headway on the downside, and downward momentum is beginning to fade. However, there is still a chance, albeit not a high one, for GBP to test 1.3430. That said, this has to happen soon, or a break above 1.3565 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that GBP remains in a range-trading phase.’ GBP did not break 1.3565, as it plummeted to a low of 1.3427. Downward momentum received a boost,…

GBP/USD might retest the 1.3430 support level – UOB Group

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:01
1
1$0.011525-14.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015963-6.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00558+0.72%
Boost
BOOST$0.10817+7.15%
Secretum
SER$0.0002004-0.04%

Pound Sterling (GBP) could retest the 1.3430 support level; a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. In the longer run, boost in downward momentum could lead to GBP declining toward 1.3365, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Boost in downward momentum might lead to GBP declining

24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for GBP to ‘trade in a sideways range of 1.3485/1.3540’ yesterday was incorrect, as GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3427. The sharp drop appears excessive, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, GBP could retest the 1.3430 support level. Based on the oversold momentum, a sustained break below this level is unlikely. The next major support at 1.3365 is also unlikely to come under threat for now. Resistance is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3500 would indicate that the weakness is stabilising.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a slightly negative GBP view since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). In our latest narrative from Monday (22 September, spot at 1.3470), we highlighted that GBP ‘must first break and hold below 1.3430 before a move toward 1.3365 can be expected.’ After GBP struggled to extend its decline, we highlighted the following yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 1.3520): ‘Since then, GBP has not been able to make further headway on the downside, and downward momentum is beginning to fade. However, there is still a chance, albeit not a high one, for GBP to test 1.3430. That said, this has to happen soon, or a break above 1.3565 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that GBP remains in a range-trading phase.’ GBP did not break 1.3565, as it plummeted to a low of 1.3427. Downward momentum received a boost, and this could lead to a decline toward 1.3365. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ is now at 1.3520 instead of 1.3565.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-might-retest-the-13430-support-level-uob-group-202509250816

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation