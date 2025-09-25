The post GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends rebound despite miss in UK PMIs GBP/USD extended into a second day of thin gains on Tuesday, rising from a messy technical bounce off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3500. UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures came in broadly lower than expected, but the Pound Sterling (GBP) still found gains after the US Dollar weakened across the board. Read more… GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on downbeat UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September. The Bank of England (BoE) External Member Megan Greece is set to speak later on Wednesday. Read more… Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar as Fed’s Powell signals caution on rate cuts The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-softens-to-near-13500-on-weaker-uk-pmi-data-202509241058 The post GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends rebound despite miss in UK PMIs GBP/USD extended into a second day of thin gains on Tuesday, rising from a messy technical bounce off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3500. UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures came in broadly lower than expected, but the Pound Sterling (GBP) still found gains after the US Dollar weakened across the board. Read more… GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on downbeat UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September. The Bank of England (BoE) External Member Megan Greece is set to speak later on Wednesday. Read more… Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar as Fed’s Powell signals caution on rate cuts The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-softens-to-near-13500-on-weaker-uk-pmi-data-202509241058