2025/09/17 13:10
Bitcoin
BTC$117,229.57+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16151+1.08%
Gd Culture Plummets 28% After $875m Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued Bitcoin holdings at approximately $875.4 million at current market prices.

GD Culture’s CEO, Xiaojian Wang, emphasized that the transaction aligns with their strategy to establish “a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve.” He highlighted Bitcoin’s increasing institutional acceptance as a digital store of value and a hedge within traditional portfolios. Known primarily for leveraging artificial intelligence to create virtual personas and operating a TikTok-based livestreaming platform, GD Culture’s move positions it among firms significantly expanding their cryptocurrency reserves, making it the 14th largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

2025 has seen a surge in companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets, with over 190 publicly listed firms now holding the digital asset—more than double the number at the start of the year. The total market value of corporate Bitcoin holdings has reached approximately $112.8 billion, led by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which accounts for roughly 68% of this market. Despite this growth, recent concerns have emerged among investors about the sustainability of this strategy, as some worry that continuous capital raising to fund Bitcoin purchases could lead to risks of dilution and capital erosion if the assets’ value declines.

GD Culture’s stock faces heavy losses

On Tuesday, GD Culture Group’s shares plummeted by over 28%, closing at $6.99, according to Google Finance data. The stock briefly recovered slightly in after-hours trading but remains significantly below its peak, which was $235.80 in February 2021. The steep decline has reduced GD Culture’s market capitalization to around $117.4 million—indicating a nearly 97% loss from its high point. Such sharp declines are often triggered by share dilution, which lessens existing shareholders’ ownership stakes and can lead to negative market sentiment.

Change in GDC shares on Tuesday, including after-hours. Source: Google Finance

Market analysts from VanEck have warned that companies financing Bitcoin purchases through stock issuance or debt might face capital erosion if their stock prices fall significantly. The risk arises because the value of their Bitcoin holdings may not be sufficient to sustain further investments without diluting existing shareholders’ stakes, especially if market conditions turn unfavorable.

Strategic push into Bitcoin and crypto assets

Earlier in May, GD Culture announced a crypto treasury strategy, revealing plans to sell up to $300 million of stock to invest in Bitcoin and even President Donald Trump’s controversial NFT-based “Trump” token. The move followed a Nasdaq warning regarding the company’s low shareholder equity, prompting the firm to seek capital through a significant stock offering to bolster its crypto holdings and fund future ventures in blockchain-based assets.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, corporate strategies like GD Culture’s are shaping the trend of digital asset integration within traditional businesses, reflecting growing institutional interest and the challenges of managing crypto exposure amid fluctuating markets.

This article was originally published as GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

