The post GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 11:40 GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance. GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/). New Game Additions The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings. Innovations in Cloud Gaming With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters. LG and GeForce NOW Partnership In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page. Expanding Titles and Features The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of… The post GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 11:40 GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance. GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/). New Game Additions The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings. Innovations in Cloud Gaming With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters. LG and GeForce NOW Partnership In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page. Expanding Titles and Features The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of…

GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:11
Nowchain
NOW$0.00502-0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07544+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010407-30.84%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10742+1.25%
Edge
EDGE$0.30788+11.00%


Darius Baruo
Sep 26, 2025 11:40

GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance.





GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/).

New Game Additions

The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings.

Innovations in Cloud Gaming

With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters.

LG and GeForce NOW Partnership

In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page.

Expanding Titles and Features

The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of these games but also reinforces GeForce NOW’s commitment to providing a diverse gaming experience.

As the library grows, GeForce NOW continues to attract gamers with its promise of high-quality, accessible gaming from any location. The service’s continuous expansion and technological advancements position it as a leader in the cloud gaming industry.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/geforce-now-expands-library-mecha-break

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

PANews reported on September 18 that X account monitoring showed that SBF's X account was suspected of having unusual movements, following a large number of users. Perhaps affected by this, FTT broke through 1 USDT and is now reported at 1.05 USDT, a 1-hour increase of 32%.
1
1$0.008815-1.21%
FTX Token
FTT$0.9148+0.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00503-0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:55
Partager
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07601-0.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.007931+3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07542+1.34%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Partager
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4153+0.97%
MANTRA
OM$0.1643+1.79%
OP
OP$0.6656+1.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue