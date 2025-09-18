‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’

Jaz Sinclair as Marie on season two, episode two of “Gen V.” Prime Video

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episode two of Gen V.

Well, it didn’t take too long for Gen V to show some of its cards. We’re only two episodes into the new season of the Boys spinoff, and we already have more details about the secretive Odessa Project. Here’s a full recap of what happened in the latest episode of Prime Video’s hit series.

After months of hiding, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) reluctantly returns to Godolkin University, since the campus is the safest place for her following the incident with Cate (Maddie Phillips). During a tense meeting with Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), she asks what he was doing at Elmira, and he deflects and tells Marie it’s not her fault that Andre (Chance Perdomo) died.

Then Cipher reveals that Andre had the same side effects that his dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), experienced during season one: neural micro-tears that worsened the more he used his powers. That means Andre was aware of the risk to his health and still tried to use his magnetic telepathy to move the door at Elmira. Marie doesn’t believe Cipher, but then he pulls out a file on Andre containing medical records about when he was diagnosed, along with notes on his tremors and migraines.

Cate, meanwhile, has undergone six hours of surgery on her severely damaged skull. While in the hospital, Cate’s powers start glitching, and she pushes a nurse, who ends up brutally killing another one. Sam (Asa Germann) witnesses the whole debacle and hears Cate say Emma’s (Lizze Broadway) name.

Cipher Starts A Hero Optimization Seminar

At God U, Cipher hand-selects Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) and more to participate in his hero optimization seminar, which he believes will help them better understand how their powers really work and advance in the all-important rankings.

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher on season two, episode two of “Gen V.” Jasper Savage/Prime

“Help” is a generous word for Cipher’s methodology. As part of a weekly exercise, the supes must get past Vikor (Tait Fletcher), a large Viking-like man with a hammer, and push a button on the other side of the room. It seems like a relatively simple task but the students are no match for Vikor, who shoves, flings and even crushes the spine of one guy. Not like Cipher cares anyway — he thinks his job is to push their powers to their full potential and turn them into soldiers, not students.

After the seminar, Marie thanks Jordan for saving her and they talk about what happened at Elmira. Both feel like they could have prevented Andre’s death but ultimately agree that they couldn’t stop him because he was stubborn. Finally, Jordan admits that it’s easier to be angry with Marie for leaving them at Elmira than to be terrified of losing Andre. Marie assures Jordan they won’t lose her, and they kiss.

This episode also features two Boys cameos: one from Firecracker (Valorie Curry) on her show, The Truthbomb With Firecracker, discussing Cate’s attack, and another from former frat bro The Deep (Chace Crawford).

The Deep, who was previously president of Gamma Epsilon Delta, appears during an initiation ceremony and speaks to the pledges about the origin and pillars of the fraternity. Like Firecracker’s appearance, it’s a fun cameo that doesn’t impact the plot, but fits in seamlessly and is fun to watch regardless.

Emma And Polarity Team Up

Emma’s visit to Polarity worked after all, because he’s decided to take a job as the associate dean of marketing in an effort to get closer to Cipher. Polarity and Emma decide to visit the God U archives room to see what they can find on Project Odessa.

Lizze Broadway as Emma on season two, episode two of “Gen V.” Prime Video

Emma, who’s rolling hard after popping one of her pills that turned out not to be Xanax, manages to get them access to files on Thomas Godolkin by charming The Rememberer (Stephen Guarino), a supe with a remarkable memory who’s in charge of the archives department.

Emma and Polarity’s archive hunt seems fruitless until they discover a secret door that leads to an eerie room filled with Nazi and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia. She locates an Odessa Project file, which contains birth certificates and photos of babies that died. Elated that she figured out what Odessa is, Emma accidentally enlarges. It’s the second time this season that her size has changed without her purging or eating.

While Emma’s running through the hallway trying to find Marie and share her intel, she bumps into Sam, who figured out that Emma, Marie and Jordan were involved in Cate’s attack. Sam is seen yelling at someone else who’s not there — most likely a hallucination of his late brother Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger). Sam is angry and says that Cate is his friend, she did everything to get them out of Elmira and didn’t deserve to be attacked. But Emma’s frustrated by how brainwashed Sam is. She tells him that sooner or later, he’ll have to face the bad things he’s done.

Asa Germann as Sam on season two, episode two of “Gen v.” Prime Video

What (Or Who) Is The Odessa Project?

Back at the dorm with Marie and Jordan, while basking in the afterglow of their hookup, Marie blurts out, “I love you.” The moment catches Jordan by surprise, but they’re interrupted by students outside celebrating Vought supposedly catching Cate’s attacker. In reality, Vought used an innocent Starlighter as a scapegoat to push their agenda and had Dogknott (Zach McGowan) kill him.

Emma finally catches up to Marie and gives her the file she found, which reveals that Marie is the Odessa Project.

In the final scene, Cate wakes up in her hospital bed and sees the dead nurses on the floor, as a result of her powers malfunctioning. Then, Cipher walks in and asks her, “What did you get into?”

New episodes of Gen V release every Wednesday on Prime Video, leading up to the season two finale on October 22.