GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:19
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03786-2,77%

TLDR:

  • Alabama Senator Keith Kelley says the GENIUS Act rewards loophole could reduce deposits in small rural banks.
  • Crypto platforms offer high rewards without FDIC coverage, pulling funds away from community lending networks.
  • Lower deposits could cut credit access for farms, small businesses, and rural economies dependent on local banks.
  • Lawmaker urges Congress to close loophole before more small banks lose deposits to unregulated crypto platforms.

Rural banks could be facing a threat few people are talking about. Alabama Senator Keith Kelley has sounded the alarm over a loophole in the federal GENIUS Act that he says could pull money away from small banks. 

The law allows crypto platforms to offer rewards and interest-like products while skipping the rules banks must follow. Kelley says this could reduce deposits at community banks, the backbone of many rural towns. If left unchecked, the fallout could affect farms, small businesses, and local jobs.

GENIUS Act Loophole Puts Crypto Rewards Under Fire

Kelley said the GENIUS Act lets cryptocurrency platforms offer financial rewards without the oversight that applies to banks. These rewards can look attractive to customers who might then move funds away from regulated accounts. Community banks rely heavily on local deposits to provide loans for homes, farms, and businesses.

Lower deposits mean fewer loans for people in rural areas. Kelley stressed that this could choke off credit and slow business growth in small towns. Farmers could struggle to buy seed or cover expenses during lean seasons. Entrepreneurs might have to put expansion plans on hold.

Kelley also pointed out that crypto platforms are not protected by the FDIC. If one of these platforms collapses, users could lose everything. In contrast, deposits at community banks are insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

He warned that if this loophole is left open, the long-term effect could be bank closures across rural America. That would leave many areas with no access to affordable credit.

Small Banks Could Lose Deposits to Crypto Platforms

Kelley said community banks are different from large national institutions because they depend almost entirely on local deposits. When those deposits fall, it limits their ability to lend to the same community. That means fewer loans for equipment, housing, and small business needs.

He explained that if deposits continue to decline, some banks could be forced to shut down. That would create a ripple effect across entire communities. Jobs could be lost, and local businesses might find it harder to survive.

The senator urged Congress to address the loophole quickly. He called on the House, Senate, and Alabama’s congressional delegation to work together to fix the problem. Kelley believes that regulated banks must compete on fair terms to protect rural economies.

Kelley’s warning comes as crypto rewards products have gained popularity following recent market rebounds. The statement was shared through local media reports and highlights growing tension between traditional banking and crypto platforms.

The post GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Partager
Medium2025/09/11 20:42
Partager
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002341+0,21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005675-4,23%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:30
Partager
DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean’s presence in the Web3 market. For press inquiries, contact: Jacob Galland [email protected] Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Union
U$0,00929-2,10%
RealLink
REAL$0,0633+0,92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01401-3,17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 20:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

Swiss legislators counter government push for stronger anti-money laundering law