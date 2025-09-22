GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments. The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June […] The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments. The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June […] The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 10:30
GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments.

The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June 2025, a few weeks after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act.

Survey Shows 13% of Companies Already Using Stablecoins for Payments

The survey, which involved 350 executives in the financial and corporate sectors, shows that 13 percent of companies use stablecoins already. The majority of these companies are transacting international money transfers through them. The system is quicker to settle and its transaction costs are much lower than those incurred with the conventional banking systems.

In addition, the survey also indicated that of the companies that are yet to adopt stablecoins, 54 percent are likely to start in the next six to twelve months. The adoption of the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, directly caused this change in opinion. The act has established a legal framework on U.S dollar-backed stablecoins, providing some degree of certainty that had been missing among many businesses.

The GENIUS Act contains elaborate instructions on the way stablecoins are to be issued, administered, and controlled. It defines a proper issuer approval process, defines reserve requirements to support digital assets, and provides the treatment that these instruments should receive regarding taxation and custody. Both the existing financial institutions and the newer fintech companies that have been growing up have welcomed these changes to augment the digital payment offerings.

Consequently, it became the case that in the eyes of many U.S. companies, stablecoins are no longer an experimental technology but a valid financial instrument. Analysts at EY suggest that there is a great deal of confidence owing to the openness and organization that the new legislation creates in the digital space of assets.

Stablecoin Adoption Accelerates with Support from Financial Institutions

The survey has also indicated that some challenges still exist. Currently, a small percentage of the surveyed businesses accept payments in stablecoins made by businesses or clients (8 percent). Numerous companies are in the initial integration phases and are intending to use banks and fintech partners to develop the needed infrastructure. Although adoption may increase, most companies still operate at an early stage of maturity.

Moreover, financial institutions are also gaining a more core role within this ecosystem. Fintech companies and banks are working together to build systems for stablecoin use. These systems will support safe and legal transactions. They will also help stablecoins work smoothly in both local and global markets.

From a future perspective, analysts hold that stablecoins will revolutionize the way international companies handle their payments. Stablecoins can positively influence the operations of both large and small businesses by providing lower prices, better liquidity, and increased speed of settlement. The legislation has been established by the GENIUS Act, and, currently, the leaders of the industry should make the next move towards innovation and strategy.

To sum up, stablecoins do not exist on the periphery of financial services anymore. The digital dollars could become the next key focus of commerce in the world, with the backing of such laws as the GENIUS Act and the increased interest of corporate America in this direction.

