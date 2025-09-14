GENIUS Act spurs Tether’s USA₮ stablecoin expansion – Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:55
Union
U$0.01204+26.73%
CreatorBid
BID$0.11913+13.81%
holoride
RIDE$0.001037+6.79%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004124-2.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.236+2.95%
American Coin
USA$0.0000007428-0.58%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04135-1.19%

Key takeaways

Stablecoins are entering a new growth phase, with Tether launching USA₮ under U.S. regulations, Circle ramping up USDC supply, and Japan’s JPYC aiming for a ¥1 trillion milestone.

Stablecoins are entering a new phase.

Tether just unveiled USA₮, a dollar-backed token designed to meet U.S. regulatory standards under the GENIUS Act, while rival Circle is quietly making moves.

Even players overseas, like Japan’s JPYC, are scaling up in a bid to ride the same global wave of demand.

Tether launches USA₮

Tether is making its biggest push yet into the American market with the launch of USA₮, a U.S. based stablecoin set to go live by year-end.

The move comes under the framework of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump in July, which set strict rules for dollar-backed tokens; requiring liquid reserves and monthly disclosures.

To meet those standards, USA₮ will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, with Cantor Fitzgerald as custodian and primary dealer.

Former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines has been tapped as CEO, and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the expansion will be “exorbitant” over the next 12–24 months.

About the launch, Hines said in a statement,

Circle joins the party

Tether’s not the only big guy around!

In just three hours yesterday, the USDC issuer minted more than $677 million worth of tokens, causing big chatter across the community.

Big mints like this usually indicate a push to shore up liquidity; useful if user demand suddenly spikes.

Source: X

Can JPYC really hit ¥1 trillion?

On the other side of the world, there’s a bigger stablecoin goal!

JPYC’s ¥1 trillion ($6.6 billion) target sounds bold, but the numbers suggest it’s not far-fetched.

Source: CryptoQuant

At that size, it would hold about 2-3% of today’s global stablecoin supply. That puts it on par with mid-tier players like DAI.

In terms of users, the math points to around 1 million holders, or closer to 100,000 if institutions take larger stakes.

Source: CryptoQuant

With active stablecoin addresses already nearing 300,000 daily, adoption is widening fast.

If JPYC rides this wave through exchanges, DeFi, and payments, its trillion-yen goal looks more like timing than fantasy.

Next: Cardano – Can ADA eye $1.16 next amid whale buying frenzy?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/genius-act-spurs-tethers-usa%E2%82%AE-stablecoin-expansion-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:00
Partager
XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0.14796+0.97%
XRP
XRP$3.124+0.57%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02983-0.73%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
Partager
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
GET
GET$0.008415+5.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.2918+6.94%
READY
READY$0.0148+53.68%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto

Why Holding 5,000 PYTH Tokens Could Be Life-Changing