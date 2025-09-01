Geopolitical Chaos Sends Iranian Crypto Flows Plummeting by Over 76%

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/01 05:06

Cryptocurrency trading in Iran has slowed dramatically in 2025. A mix of geopolitical tensions, cyberattacks, and stricter regulations has rattled the previously booming market.

According to blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, total cryptocurrency inflows into Iran from January through July 2025 reached roughly $3.7 billion, an 11% decline from the same period in 2024.

The contraction was particularly pronounced after April, as June inflows plunged more than 50% year-over-year. This was followed by an even steeper drop of over 76% in July.

Hack, War, and Wallet Freezes

Several geopolitical and security events weighed heavily on Iranian crypto markets, such as stalled nuclear talks with Israel, the outbreak of an armed conflict in June, a $90 million breach at Nobitex, and Tether’s blacklisting of an important Iranian-linked stablecoin address.

According to the TRM report, these shocks together shifted trader behavior, prompting capital outflows to overseas exchanges and increased use of alternative blockchains and stablecoins.

Despite the turbulence, Nobitex maintained its central role in Iran’s crypto ecosystem and handled more than 87% of all Iranian-linked transaction volume in 2025. Of the over $3 billion processed through the platform, approximately $2 billion moved via the Tron network, with heavy use of TRC-20 USDT and TRX.

This concentration offered efficiency for users but also amplified systemic risk, as demonstrated when the Predatory Sparrow group exploited vulnerabilities in Nobitex’s infrastructure during the height of the Iran-Israel hostilities.

Dual Priorities

The $90 million hack froze liquidity, slowed transaction processing, and temporarily pushed users toward smaller or higher-risk platforms, revealing not only operational weaknesses but also the regime’s “dual priorities” of enabling warrantless surveillance while maintaining selective privacy for VIP users. TRM Labs traced on-chain activity to IRGC-linked actors and sanctioned entities such as Gaza Now, underscoring the political dimensions of the attack.

The geopolitical escalation in June accelerated capital flight from domestic exchanges, as seen with the surge in outflows from Nobitex by more than 150% in the week leading up to the conflict, often moving to global exchanges with limited Know Your Customer (KYC) measures or to high-risk, no-KYC platforms.

The exodus was exacerbated in July when Tether froze 42 Iranian-linked addresses, many of which were tied to Nobitex and an IRGC-affiliated actor. The freeze disrupted longstanding transactional flows, which led Iranian users to move to alternative stablecoins such as DAI on the Polygon network.

Domestic influencers, government-aligned channels, and exchanges actively encouraged this migration, demonstrating both the adaptability of participants and the regime’s use of digital assets to bypass sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s domestic regulatory environment continued to shift, with the Law on Taxation of Speculation and Profiteering enacted in August 2025, which imposed capital gains tax on crypto trading. While phased implementation is expected, the measure points to Tehran’s intent to formally regulate digital asset markets by bringing cryptocurrencies alongside gold, real estate, and forex in the regime’s tax framework.

Beyond capital markets, crypto remains a critical tool for Iran in procurement and sanctions evasion. Chinese resellers, for instance, supply drone components, AI hardware, and electrical equipment through crypto transactions, and a sophisticated underground KYC bypass industry supports these operations by providing forged identification documents for onboarding to international exchanges.

The post Geopolitical Chaos Sends Iranian Crypto Flows Plummeting by Over 76% appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,525.48-0.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013406-11.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151-1.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Partager
Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

TLDR PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset. MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence. SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin’s speed and lower transaction costs. Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. Despite harsh criticism, regulatory [...] The post Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World appeared first on CoinCentral.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004414-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00792+1.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.72%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/01 05:38
Partager
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1218-1.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001559-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-3.26%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead