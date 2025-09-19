The post Germany retains ‘sick man of Europe’ label as economic recovery refuses to take off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany still can’t get it together. Despite massive investment promises and big fiscal changes that got European policymakers buzzing, nothing’s taken off. The country’s economy is still stalling, and hopes that Germany could pull the euro zone out of its slump are quickly fading. According to CNBC, the grand plans announced earlier this year are now under scrutiny, with economists asking what went wrong… and if anything will change soon. The buzz started when Berlin moved to relax its strict debt brake. That rule had capped how much debt the federal government could take on each year. Under the new setup, Germany allowed itself more wiggle room, especially for defense and security spending. On top of that, the government launched a €500 billion ($592 billion) fund aimed at infrastructure and climate projects. It sounded massive. But the results on the ground are still missing. Government promises not translating into actual growth Germany’s gross domestic product rose by just 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Then it shrank by 0.3% in the second. That’s after full-year contractions in both 2023 and 2024. The euro zone didn’t fare much better—GDP across the bloc went from 0.6% growth in Q1 to 0.1% in Q2. It’s sluggish across the board. But Germany was supposed to lead the recovery. That’s not happening. European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks told CNBC earlier this month that “the big hope lies on Germany” when it comes to fiscal spending boosting the region’s growth next year. The optimism isn’t backed by results. Germany hasn’t delivered. Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said a “major rise” in defense orders and infrastructure activity had technically begun. But in his words, “we are not seeing it strongly in actual output data yet.” Holger added that everything was going about… The post Germany retains ‘sick man of Europe’ label as economic recovery refuses to take off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany still can’t get it together. Despite massive investment promises and big fiscal changes that got European policymakers buzzing, nothing’s taken off. The country’s economy is still stalling, and hopes that Germany could pull the euro zone out of its slump are quickly fading. According to CNBC, the grand plans announced earlier this year are now under scrutiny, with economists asking what went wrong… and if anything will change soon. The buzz started when Berlin moved to relax its strict debt brake. That rule had capped how much debt the federal government could take on each year. Under the new setup, Germany allowed itself more wiggle room, especially for defense and security spending. On top of that, the government launched a €500 billion ($592 billion) fund aimed at infrastructure and climate projects. It sounded massive. But the results on the ground are still missing. Government promises not translating into actual growth Germany’s gross domestic product rose by just 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Then it shrank by 0.3% in the second. That’s after full-year contractions in both 2023 and 2024. The euro zone didn’t fare much better—GDP across the bloc went from 0.6% growth in Q1 to 0.1% in Q2. It’s sluggish across the board. But Germany was supposed to lead the recovery. That’s not happening. European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks told CNBC earlier this month that “the big hope lies on Germany” when it comes to fiscal spending boosting the region’s growth next year. The optimism isn’t backed by results. Germany hasn’t delivered. Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said a “major rise” in defense orders and infrastructure activity had technically begun. But in his words, “we are not seeing it strongly in actual output data yet.” Holger added that everything was going about…

Germany retains ‘sick man of Europe’ label as economic recovery refuses to take off

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:31
1
1$0.013687+265.76%
Threshold
T$0.0167-3.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00186106-6.16%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-0.59%
GET
GET$0.007354-6.28%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00683-1.58%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18317-4.92%

Germany still can’t get it together. Despite massive investment promises and big fiscal changes that got European policymakers buzzing, nothing’s taken off.

The country’s economy is still stalling, and hopes that Germany could pull the euro zone out of its slump are quickly fading.

According to CNBC, the grand plans announced earlier this year are now under scrutiny, with economists asking what went wrong… and if anything will change soon.

The buzz started when Berlin moved to relax its strict debt brake. That rule had capped how much debt the federal government could take on each year. Under the new setup, Germany allowed itself more wiggle room, especially for defense and security spending.

On top of that, the government launched a €500 billion ($592 billion) fund aimed at infrastructure and climate projects. It sounded massive. But the results on the ground are still missing.

Government promises not translating into actual growth

Germany’s gross domestic product rose by just 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Then it shrank by 0.3% in the second. That’s after full-year contractions in both 2023 and 2024.

The euro zone didn’t fare much better—GDP across the bloc went from 0.6% growth in Q1 to 0.1% in Q2. It’s sluggish across the board. But Germany was supposed to lead the recovery. That’s not happening.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks told CNBC earlier this month that “the big hope lies on Germany” when it comes to fiscal spending boosting the region’s growth next year. The optimism isn’t backed by results. Germany hasn’t delivered.

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said a “major rise” in defense orders and infrastructure activity had technically begun. But in his words, “we are not seeing it strongly in actual output data yet.”

Holger added that everything was going about as expected after the debt brake rule change, but warned that public spending is rolling out slower than many expected. “In Germany, it takes time to spend money,” he said.

While some of the investment is tied up in long-term projects, other spending choices are now drawing more questions. Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, flagged that Berlin isn’t just boosting defense and infrastructure, it’s also spending in other areas.

“The government is not just raising defence and infrastructure spending,” Franziska said, “it is also using some of the additional fiscal space to finance other spending.”

Extra deficit, small results, and regional drag

Franziska pointed out that part of this includes electricity tax cuts for businesses. That could help a little. But most of the rest—like pension top-ups, healthcare, and social benefits—is going toward covering rising costs.

“The additional spending on healthcare and pensions won’t boost the economy,” she said, “given it reflects mainly rising costs due to demographics.”

There’s no real sign that all this spending will lead to a meaningful recovery anytime soon. German economic institutes have already downgraded growth expectations to just above 1% for 2026. The ECB expects the euro zone as a whole to grow by 1% that year.

Holger doesn’t see much impact beyond that. He calculated that Germany’s stimulus might boost its own GDP by 0.3 percentage points. That could translate into a 0.1% boost for the wider euro zone. Franziska’s forecast was even lower: she expects Germany to contribute only 0.2% to euro zone growth in 2026.

Meanwhile, other players in the bloc are pulling in different directions. Franziska said that Spain’s economy is growing faster, helped by immigration and more jobs.

ECB rate cuts could also help nudge some growth across Europe. But other forces are holding things back. Franziska warned that recent U.S. tariffs could drag euro zone GDP down by 0.2%, and France’s own budget cuts could hurt growth, too.

Holger said Germany’s eventual recovery could still lift others a little. He expects a “modest positive confidence effect” from Germany’s shift “from its mini-recession until mid-2024 to significant growth from late 2025 onwards.” That could matter to its neighbors, especially because Germany is usually their most important trade partner.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/germany-retains-sick-man-of-europe-label/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?