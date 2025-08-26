Get More Offers: How to Craft a CV That Helps You Ace Interviews

About Me

A quick intro so you don’t wonder, “Who even is this guy to be giving advice?”

Hey, I’m Yevhenii — Product Manager Leader, CPO, Head of Product & Operations

I bring nearly a decade of experience in the tech industry, having taken on a range of strategic and cross-functional roles

ex-Project Manager

ex-Software Engineer

I’ve worked across FinTech, Gambling, Web3, and E-commerce, hired and fired more times than I can count — and been on the other side of the table just as often. I’ve coached, mentored, and taught a lot — and learned even more.

Previously at IBM, got an offer from Microsoft.

Most of my experience is with international clients, investors, and products, but I’ve also worked closely with teams from the CIS, so I know how to navigate different cultural mindsets.

What This Article Is About

I’ve been meaning to cover the topic of CVs and interviews for a while — but cramming both into one piece just wouldn’t do them justice. So I’m splitting it into two parts.

In this first part, we’ll focus on:

How to craft a CV that gets noticed. Not just a list of past jobs and skills — but a tool to boost your conversion rate: from a quick glance to that first interview invite.

Not just a list of past jobs and skills — but a tool to boost your conversion rate: from a quick glance to that first interview invite. How to structure your CV to highlight your strengths. Smart formatting, clear achievements, and the right structure can drastically change how you’re perceived — and how often you get shortlisted.

Smart formatting, clear achievements, and the right structure can drastically change how you’re perceived — and how often you get shortlisted. How to lay the groundwork for interview success.A well-written CV doesn’t just get you in the door — it sets the tone and direction for the conversation, making it easier to guide the interview where you want it to go.

In the second part, we’ll dig into:

Positioning yourself as a strong candidate. How to present your background and skills in a way that truly captures interest.

How to present your background and skills in a way that truly captures interest. What to say (and how) during interviews. We’ll break down how to frame your answers, which stories to tell, and how to avoid common pitfalls.

We’ll break down how to frame your answers, which stories to tell, and how to avoid common pitfalls. Controlling the tone and flow of the conversation.It’s not just about answering questions — we’ll explore how to steer the dialogue, bring in key themes, and create a more comfortable, on-your-terms dynamic.

Preamble

CVs might feel like an overdone topic — but honestly? I’ve barely seen any decent deep dives on it. A couple of half-decent breakdowns here and there, sure. But a real step-by-step guide? Almost never. Most advice out there is painfully basic: “Put your name here, your phone number there, work experience goes below, and skills on the side.”

I want to go deeper. And I’ll do it in my own style — to help you:

Understand the nature of the hiring process;

Pinpoint the pain we’re solving for;

Define the goal we’re aiming at;

And use the right methods and tools to get there.

Because a shallow checklist won’t help if you don’t grasp the core of self-presentation — and more importantly, if you don’t get the pain, goal, and motivation of the person scanning through hundreds of CVs trying to fill a role.

We’ll start by breaking down the nature of the hiring process itself. Once we understand how it works — and identify the leverage points — it’ll become much easier to know where and how to apply pressure for the best results. I’ll walk you through those levers, and show exactly what we can influence.

Of course, I’ll also give you examples, structures, and templates.

But let’s be real: structure and examples are just the fish. The real fishing rod is the section where we break down the psychology and mechanics behind hiring decisions.

In one of my older articles, I told the story of a guy who decided to get fit for summer. He made a plan to hit the gym for 2 hours a day — but ignored protein intake, recovery time, and other fundamentals. By summer, he wasn’t fit — he was just burned out. Same goes here: if you don’t understand the nature of things, and if you use the wrong tools, you’ll grind hard and still miss the goal.

Hiring “Under the Hood” — Understanding the Nature of the Process

Let’s say a company is looking to hire a Product Manager.

In today’s market, the demand for jobs far exceeds the supply — and that doesn’t just apply to Product Manager roles. It’s the case across many functions. Which means? The company is almost guaranteed to get flooded with applications.

From my experience, it’s not unusual for a single role to receive 200+ applications — and that’s often just the beginning.

Initial Screening

Now imagine how much time and effort it takes for a recruiter or HR manager to go through that pile of applications — just to shortlist a small percentage for deeper review or a first interview.

They’re not going to pass every CV down the funnel. Team leads don’t have the time (and their time is expensive) to review 200+ candidates. So the recruiter’s job is to quickly and carefully scan each CV for relevance and pass along only those who meet the core requirements.

Yes, recruiters have experience — but think about it: every CV looks different. Different templates. Formats. Fonts. Layouts. After 10 resumes, your eyes start to blur. (And the recruiter likely has 5–10 other roles open in parallel.) If your CV is poorly structured, they might miss the important stuff in the 5–10 seconds they spend scanning it — and you’re out.

So what does the recruiter do? They open your CV and immediately look for key signals: data points that help them decide if you’re even worth shortlisting. Their task at this stage is not to find the best candidate, but to eliminate the obviously irrelevant ones and identify those who might be a good fit.

That’s why, if your CV doesn’t show them what they’re looking for within 5–7 seconds, it goes straight to the bin. And they move on to the next one.

Secondary Screening

The secondary screening is a more detailed review of all the CVs that passed the first round — this time with the goal of ranking candidates and prioritizing who to contact first. Those who score higher are the first to be invited for interviews because they’re more likely to help close the role quickly.

If you’ve made it past the initial filter, congrats — but now you’re competing against other shortlisted candidates, and the only thing representing you at this stage is your CV.

Here, the recruiter carefully reviews each resume against the job description. Visual structure still matters, but content becomes the main focus — what exactly you’ve done, how relevant it is, and how clearly it’s presented.

That’s why your CV needs to contain the right information that sets you apart from others with similar experience and skills. Of course, if you’re up against a 10-year industry veteran with a killer track record and the same salary expectations, it’ll be tough to win. But among candidates closer to your level, you need to stand out and win.

So the key question becomes: how well does your CV present you? Does it position you as a top-tier candidate worth prioritizing in the second round?

First Blood

The first interview is usually held by a recruiter, and the main goal here is yet another round of candidate filtering. At this stage, the recruiter aims to:

Match the impression from your CV with how you present yourself in person;

Check how well your persona aligns with the company’s expectations — the more overlap, the better;

— the more overlap, the better; Assess your soft skills;

Compare your salary expectations with the company’s budget;

Evaluate how well your values align with the company’s — culturally, professionally, and personally.

Every question the recruiter asks is designed to clarify these points. And if you understand their goals, you can actually steer the conversation in your favor.

Yes — by knowing what the recruiter is really trying to figure out, you can guide the dialogue, highlight your strengths, and proactively address any gaps or doubts that may have been left after reading your CV.

One thing to remember: your resume is the launchpad for the recruiter’s line of questioning. What you write defines how they think about you — and what they expect to hear when you speak.

Summary

If you have a clear strategy for navigating interviews, your resume becomes one of the key tools to guide recruiters (and everyone else) toward the right conclusions and questions.

A well-crafted CV not only helps you pass the initial and secondary screening, but also sets the tone for future conversations. By understanding how the hiring process works, you can shape your resume to fit the “rules of the game” — and significantly increase your chances of success.

Influence Levers

Now that we’ve unpacked the nature of the hiring process, it’s time to break down the resume itself. Specifically, we’ll look at which components influence key decision-making points — and how.

But first, let’s outline what we’re actually trying to influence with your CV:

What Your Resume Needs to Influence

1. Initial Screening

The recruiter needs to understand in 3–5 seconds that you’re a good match. Clarity, structure, and visibility of key information are critical here. If your skills and experience don’t stand out instantly, your resume might land in the trash. Each block should be scannable and self-explanatory — this isn’t the time for long stories or fluff. Quick access to the essentials is the goal.

2. Secondary Screening

Now you’re being compared to other candidates. It’s no longer just about “do they qualify?” but “are they the bestoption?”. Your resume needs to stand out. Results, impact, specific wins — they all matter. The image you’re building in the recruiter’s mind becomes the deciding factor. You want to come across not just as a fit, but as the top contender.

3. First Interview — “First Blood”

Your resume sets the tone for your first interview. It can guide the conversation toward areas where you feel confident and away from potential weaknesses. If structured properly, your CV becomes a subtle script — leading the recruiter to certain conclusions and nudging the discussion in your favor. It’s a tool for influence, not just information.

Summary

To achieve all this, your resume can’t just be a list of facts. It has to be a strategic tool.

Key messages must be immediately visible.

Your accomplishments need to be framed in a way that makes them compelling.

And finally, it should be written to guide the narrative in future interviews.

The Two Core Layers of a High-Impact CV

1. Visual & Structural Layer

This is what makes your resume easy to read and understand at first glance — critical for both initial and secondary screening. Clean structure, logical section order, and high-visibility for key data make it easier for the recruiter to say “Yes, they’re a match.”

2. Semantic Layer

This is the core of your value — your achievements, skills, and how you present them. During initial screening, it’s about brevity and relevance. During secondary screening, it’s about impact and uniqueness. And once you reach the interview stage, this layer serves as the backbone for the conversation, letting you lead with your strongest points.

Let’s dig deeper into both layers — and figure out how to build a CV that doesn’t just “check boxes” but opens doors.

Visual & Structural Foundation

To pass both initial and secondary screening, your resume must be visually clean and structurally sound. Here’s how to get it right:

1. Navigability = Good UX/UI

Recruiters scan, they don’t read. In the first few seconds, they need to find the essentials — fast.

Your resume layout should be intuitive and skimmable. Sections, headings, font size, and bullet points must guide the reader’s eye naturally. Core sections like Work Experience, Skills, and Contact Info should stand out immediately. Think of your resume like a good user interface: the easier it is to “navigate,” the more likely you are to be moved forward in the funnel.

Practical tips:

Use bullet points consistently (I recommend simple dots — they distribute attention evenly).

Stick to 2–3 levels of headings (e.g., H1 for name/title, H2 for sections, H3 for subpoints).

Use a clean, sans-serif font family — easier to read.

Avoid italics, underlines, and unnecessary styling.

If using color, keep it minimal — e.g., black for body text, dark blue for headers.

2. Clarity & Brevity

Your content should be tight and to the point. Recruiters won’t wade through vague generalities or long-winded backstories.

Each line must carry weight. Prioritize concise, high-impact language. When describing achievements, go for specifics and results — use data, metrics, and context.

Bad: “Improved processes across the team.”

Good: “Optimized internal workflows, reducing project delivery time by 20%.”

It shows you know what matters — and that you can quantify your impact.

Pro tip: Be ready to unpack any bullet point during the interview. Your resume should open doors — you’ll walk through them with deeper stories.

3. Showcase Your Strengths

The structure of your resume should sell your strongest points.

Use formatting and layout to highlight your most valuable skills and wins — bold keywords, separate sections for achievements, and lead with high-value content.

Place your “heaviest hitters” — top-line skills, biggest wins — where the eye naturally lands first. That’s where your resume needs to win attention in seconds.

4. Include All Key Sections

Your resume should feel complete — not just visually, but in terms of substance.

1. Name, Job Title, (Optional) Photo

Use the job title you’re targeting, not necessarily your current one. If you include a photo, make sure it’s neutral and professional (no party pics or peeling wallpaper in the background).

2. Contacts

Include:

Mobile number

LinkedIn / Behance / Dribbble, etc.

Telegram (optional)

Email

Location (City, Country)

3. Overall Summary

A sharp, 3–4 sentence paragraph summarizing who you are, what you do, and what you’ve achieved.

Tips:

Lead with positioning: “Product Manager with 7+ years in Fintech & E-commerce”

Highlight a few standout results (with numbers)

Show your top competencies

Example:

4. Experience

List jobs from most recent to oldest.

Include:

Job Title

Company Name

Location (City, Country)

Dates of employment

Company description (brief, contextual)

Key Responsibilities (bullet points with action/results focus)

Example bullets:

Mapped business goals and built long-term product strategy

Created roadmap based on unit economics, persona analysis, and risk models

Directly managed UX/UI, SEO, Data & Analytics, and Product teams

Set OKRs and KPIs for all reports

Accountable for revenue growth and core product metrics

Led optimization of internal processes and initiatives

Authored and maintained business requirements docs

5. Skills

List only high-value, relevant skills. Optionally, organize by category:

Product Management

Analytics

Development

Design

Tooling / Software

6. Primary Education

Use the same formatting as for your job experience — clean, aligned, consistent.

Not critical, but always worth including.

7. Certifications & Additional Education

Courses, certificates, bootcamps. Again, keep formatting aligned with other sections.

Final Thoughts

The visual and structural side of your resume is what gets you seen. Simple, scannable design + strategically ordered information = recruiter trust and faster movement through the pipeline.

Make sure:

Key points are visible at first glance

All necessary sections are present

Formatting serves the content — not distracts from it

Done right, your resume becomes more than a formality — it becomes a tool of influence.

Semantic Layer: Shaping Perception Through Your Resume

A resume isn’t just a list of facts — it’s a powerful tool for shaping the recruiter’s perception. Every word, every line contributes to the image they build in their mind as they read your CV. This section breaks down how to use your resume to set the right tone for the interview, spark the right mental image, and prompt questions that play to your advantage.

The Interview Starts When the Resume Opens

The tone of your first interview is set the moment the recruiter begins reading your resume. Your goal isn’t just to inform — it’s to guide their expectations and shape a strong first impression that steers the conversation in your favor.

Creating the Right Image in the Recruiter’s Mind

People think in visuals. When a recruiter reads your resume, your goal is to spark a clear and positive image of you as a professional. This is a key aspect of perception psychology — the clearer and more compelling the image, the more likely they are to treat you as a strong candidate.

1. Visual Language & Mental Imagery

Generic phrases like “managed projects” or “led a team” are vague and forgettable. Instead, use specific and visual language — “led a 10-person team that delivered a $1M product.” Numbers and details make your experience feel real and memorable. The more tangible you are, the more seriously you’ll be taken.

2. Data & Specificity

Quantifiable results are your best friend. Vague statements like “improved processes” lack impact. But “streamlined operations, reducing task completion time by 30%” tells a clear, impressive story. Numbers give your contributions credibility and substance.

3. Proof of Past Success = Predictor of Future Impact

People intuitively project past performance into the future. If your resume shows a strong track record of results, the recruiter will naturally assume you can deliver again. Showcasing proven wins increases your perceived value exponentially.

4. Leveraging Brand Names

If you’ve worked with well-known companies or brands, mention them. Statements like “contributed to projects for Microsoft” immediately elevate your credibility and imply a high standard of work. These references create a powerful shortcut in the recruiter’s mind.

Prompting the Right Questions

You can actively influence what the recruiter asks you by designing your resume to lead the conversation. This isn’t just documentation — it’s a strategic tool to direct the dialogue.

1. Highlight Impactful Achievements

Choose accomplishments that trigger curiosity. For example, “boosted sales by 40% in 6 months” is likely to be followed by “How did you do that?” Prepare for those questions — they’re your chance to control the narrative.

2. Leave Strategic Gaps

Hint at achievements or projects without going into full detail. This creates natural question points during the interview. For example, mention a major international launch without elaboration — the recruiter will likely ask about it.

3. Use Trigger Words

Certain verbs spark curiosity — initiated, optimized, launched. These imply leadership and action, prompting questions like “Tell me more about that.” Use these strategically to steer the conversation.

4. Show Contrast: Problem → Solution

Frame success stories by referencing the challenge you overcame. “Resolved team inefficiency, boosting output by 25% in 3 months” invites a follow-up: “What was the issue, and how did you fix it?”

5. Mention Large-Scale Projects

Highlight projects with weight. “Led a $2M initiative delivered on time and within budget” almost guarantees questions like “What was your role?” or “What challenges did you face?”

6. Reference Unique or Proprietary Methods

If you implemented a non-standard or self-developed method, say so. “Designed a proprietary framework that reduced costs by 15%” opens the door for discussion of your thinking and innovation.

7. Link to Products or Clients

Referencing real-world projects or notable clients increases credibility and invites conversation. “Worked with international clients such as X and Y on multi-market launches” may lead to questions about your communication skills and cross-border experience.

Summary

Before you start working on your CV, take a moment to consider this: interviews typically last 40 minutes to an hour. That’s not a lot of time — for either you or the recruiter. You have a limited window to steer the conversation. So ask yourself: what do you want to talk about? Naturally, it’s better to focus on topics where you’re strong and can showcase your expertise and value.

Every professional has strengths and weaknesses.

For example, I’ve never been great at memorizing definitions. Even though I’ve worked with SCRUM for years and implemented SCRUM processes across 100+ person teams, I still might freeze if someone asks me to define it on the spot. That’s because I’m a practitioner, not a theorist. And I don’t want to be evaluated based on answers that don’t reflect my real-world impact. My value doesn’t lie in textbook definitions — it lies in helping companies earn money, build profitable products, optimize processes, and lead teams. So I intentionally guide the conversation toward areas where I can shine.

Based on this self-awareness, I design my CV to influence the recruiter and technical interviewers — to steer them into asking the right questions.

You should do the same. Use the visual and semantic layers of your resume to deliberately shape how the recruiter sees you. Design it in a way that naturally triggers questions in the areas where you’re strong — the areas where you can clearly demonstrate your value and expertise.

My socials.

Follow if you’re curious 🗿

Instagram

Linkedin

Telegram Channel

My Solana Bots Ecosystem

Get More Offers: How to Craft a CV That Helps You Ace Interviews was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.