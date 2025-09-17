GFK Exchange Partners with DataVLT to Power Data Analytics in its Tokenized Asset Trading, Unlock Opportunities for Users

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 17:00
Allo
RWA$0.006036-6.69%
blockchain6 main

GFK EX, a regulated exchange focusing on RWA issuance and trading, today announced a strategic collaboration with DataVLT, an AI-powered data analytics blockchain platform. Using this partnership, the two platforms seek to accelerate RWA adoption and trading in wider TradFi and DeFi markets. The alliance brings together GFK’s RWA issuance and trading network and DataVLT’s powerful data analytics infrastructure to help GFK push adoption of its RWA offerings across decentralized and traditional finance markets.  

GFK (Gulf Financial Kingdom) is a regulated RWA (Real World Asset) exchange headquartered in the Middle East. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, GFK Exchange is designed to issue RWAs in its blockchain platform and trade them across DeFi. Some of its flagship products include tokenized real estate assets, stablecoins, LPG natural gas storage assets, and many others. On the other hand, DataVLT is an innovative, cost-friendly data analytics platform driven by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, built to offer integrated and correlated insights to users. It offers cost-efficient business intelligence solutions for large and small businesses.

GFK Brings DataVLT’s Expertise in RWA Tokenization

With a diverse variety of RWAs running on the GFK exchange, knowing what is happening inside these assets is crucial. This is where DataVLT’s innovative data analytics infrastructure comes in and is set to become a great trailblazer in this relationship. This partnership positions DataVLT as the official data analytics partner of GFK’s tokenized ecosystem, offering predictive RWA tokenization intelligence that bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi. By utilizing its data analytics infrastructure, DataVLT provides GFK with advanced RWA intelligence tools that offer actionable insights into the health of tokenized assets within GFK’s RWA ecosystem.

Grasping this data helps GFK to make smarter moves in terms of its operations. The exchange can now view which assets are cooling off, which ones are trending, and where real opportunities lie. With advanced data analytics powered by DataVLT, GFK can see what’s happening across its trading network. This means the exchange can now track trading volumes, view price movements, and grasp the overall health of various RWA products.

Besides tracking price movements and trading volume, the data analytics enables GFK to understand if projects behind such tokenized assets are performing well. Such analytics give the exchange intelligence into aspects like smart contract performance, issuer activity, and general project development. By gaining insights into trading activity, project health, and market trends, the exchange is in a better position to make effective decisions and manage its network efficiently.    

GFK and DataVLT Foster DeFi Growth

The collaboration between GFK and DataVLT is crucial as it highlights GFK’s commitment to bringing a new layer of reliability and transparency to its RWA operations. By capitalizing on DataVLT’s decentralized machine learning algorithms, GFK customers can make better decisions about yield opportunities and risks. This ensures that clients using this RWA platform can now trade with greater confidence and decreased uncertainty.

GFK specializes in RWAs, which link TradFi assets and DeFi solutions. DataVLT improves this ecosystem by bringing advanced data analytics tools that align with traditional finance standards while maintaining decentralized finance’s transparency and scalability. By working together, the two platforms are developing a secure DeFi environment for retail and institutional customers.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars