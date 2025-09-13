Giant Company Determined to Keep 1 Billion Dogecoin Promise! “Half a Billion Reached in Just One Week!”

2025/09/13
2025/09/13 00:14
Earlier in September, CleanCore Solutions announced a strategic partnership with House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, to create a Dogecoin treasury.

The statement stated that the chairman of the CleanCore board of directors will be Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s personal lawyer.

At this point, Cleancore, which continues its Dogecoin (DOGE) purchases, announced that it has made a new DOGE purchase.

In the statement, the company stated that with its latest acquisition, its assets exceeded 500 million Dogecoin.

As you may recall, CleanCore launched its Dogecoin treasury earlier this week with an initial purchase of 285.4 million DOGE.

CleanCore Solutions, which doubled its corporate Dogecoin treasury less than three days after making its first DOGE purchase, said it plans to purchase a total of 1 billion tokens over the next 30 days.

Marco Margiotta, CleanCore chief investment officer and House of Doge CEO, said:

“Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates how quickly and comprehensively we are executing our treasury strategy. Our vision is to make Dogecoin a world-class reserve asset while supporting broader use cases such as payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.”

The company reiterated that their long-term goal is to secure up to 5% of the circulating Dogecoin supply.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/giant-company-determined-to-keep-1-billion-dogecoin-promise-half-a-billion-reached-in-just-one-week/

