Gibson TV Announce Limited Series On Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:52
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4458-9,58%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10045-1,85%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0,3323-1,36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018372+0,92%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,34858-2,92%

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs on stage at Hammersmith Odeon, London, January 1976. (Photo by Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

Redferns

Tony Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal is a new limited series arriving this autumn that will explore the creative mastermind behind heavy metal, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. The new series is being produced by Gibson films and will be debuting on Gibson TV – the guitar company’s youtube channel.

“Parents hated it. Their kids loved it,” a radio host proclaims in a trailer for the upcoming series. “After the Summer of Love began to fade, an ominous new sound emerged from the smokestacks of Birmingham, England Tony Iommi was the architect of that sound—the man responsible for the genre-defining riffs of Black Sabbath and a sound that would take over the world.

“More than just a new style of music, heavy metal became a way of life—connecting millions through a spirit of rebellion, passion, and a relentless sound that refuses to fade.”

Based off the trailer for Tony Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal, the series will feature an array of legendary icons giving commentary on Iommi and the impact he had on their music careers. Everyone from Ozzy Osbourne’s Zakk Wylde, Pantera’s Rex Brown, Queen’s Brian May, to Metallica’s Kirk Hammett among others, sat down with Gibson to discuss all things Black Sabbath and Tony Iommi.

The announcement for this show comes only a month after the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. It’ll be interesting to see if there are any episodes featuring the Prince of Darkness or any of the other members of Black Sabbath in the series, possible even some of the band’s former vocalists like Tony Martin or Glen Hughes.

Regardless, Gibson’s new series seems rather ambitious. The trailer takes a glimpse at the many sub-genres Iommi helped spawn as a result of his pioneering work in Black Sabbath. It’s possible the series will be more than just an Tony Iommi biopic, and more of a general heavy metal documentary that details how Iommi’s unique songwriting impacted the litany of sub-genres under the heavy metal umbrella.

More will be revealed when the series debuts. There’s still no release date for the show, though it’s expected to arrive in the coming months.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/08/27/gibson-tv-announce-limited-series-on-black-sabbaths-tony-iommi/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07531+0,14%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5437-0,14%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10036-1,54%
XRP
XRP$2,9795-1,41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war