GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams

2025/09/20 22:49
Zach Anderson
Sep 19, 2025 19:38

GitHub has launched a new feature that allows developers to work with the Copilot coding agent directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaborative coding efforts.





GitHub has unveiled a new feature that integrates its Copilot coding agent with Microsoft Teams, enabling developers to generate pull requests directly from a Teams conversation. This development aims to streamline coding tasks and enhance collaboration among teams, according to The GitHub Blog.

Enhanced Collaboration with Copilot

By simply mentioning @GitHub in a Teams thread, developers can prompt the Copilot coding agent to begin working on tasks such as bug fixes, small features, refactoring, logging, and scaffolding. This allows team members to stay focused on more complex problem-solving tasks while the Copilot agent handles routine coding operations.

Steps to Utilize the Integration

To use this feature, users need to ensure the Copilot coding agent is enabled for their GitHub account, which is available with all paid Copilot plans. For Copilot Business or Enterprise subscribers, an admin must enable the policy. Users should then install the GitHub app in Microsoft Teams, link their GitHub account, and set a default repository. Once these steps are completed, developers can initiate the Copilot coding agent by mentioning @GitHub in a Teams conversation with a specific prompt.

Public Preview and Future Prospects

The GitHub app for Microsoft Teams is currently available in public preview, allowing users to test its capabilities and provide feedback. The previous GitHub for Teams app has been renamed GitHub Notifications, focusing on notifications for GitHub Issues, pull requests, and GitHub Actions workflows. This new integration is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance developer productivity through innovative tools.

Developers interested in exploring this feature further can learn more and join discussions within the GitHub Community. This integration represents a significant step in fostering seamless collaboration and efficiency in software development environments.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-copilot-coding-agent-integration-microsoft-teams

