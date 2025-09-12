GitHub Introduces Standalone Repository Rule for Copilot Code Reviews

2025/09/12
Felix Pinkston
Sep 10, 2025 22:30

GitHub has launched an independent repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews, enhancing flexibility and control for developers using the AI tool.





In a significant update for developers, GitHub has announced the availability of a standalone repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews. This new feature is now generally accessible to all Copilot users, according to The GitHub Blog.

Enhanced Flexibility in Code Reviews

Previously, automatic reviews by Copilot could only be triggered under the broader ‘Require a pull request before merging’ protection. With the new rule, users can now implement automatic reviews without the necessity of merge gating policies, allowing for a more tailored and efficient review process.

Customizable Subsettings

The new feature includes several subsettings designed to maintain up-to-date feedback as pull requests evolve. These options include:

  • Running reviews on each push, which automatically reruns when new commits are introduced to the pull request.
  • Running reviews on draft pull requests, enabling iteration before a human review is requested.

This flexibility allows teams to configure their review processes according to their specific needs, potentially starting with reviews only on creation and expanding to on-push reviews for critical branches or on-draft reviews for iterative development.

Getting Started with the New Rule

To utilize this new feature, repository administrators can navigate to Settings > Rules > Rulesets and add or edit a ruleset to include the automatic Copilot code review rule. Users can select their preferred subsettings and save the rule to see the automatic review process in action on new pull requests.

For developers seeking detailed guidance, further information is available in the GitHub documentation, and discussions can be joined within the GitHub Community.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-standalone-repository-rule-copilot-code-reviews

