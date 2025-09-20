The post GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 17:59 GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change. GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures. Scheduled Brownout Periods To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times: November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC Migration Recommendations As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users. Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates. For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for… The post GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 17:59 GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change. GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures. Scheduled Brownout Periods To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times: November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC Migration Recommendations As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users. Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates. For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for…

GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20
Darius Baruo
Sep 19, 2025 17:59

GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change.





GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures.

Scheduled Brownout Periods

To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times:

  • November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC
  • November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC
  • November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC
  • November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC

Migration Recommendations

As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users.

Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture

The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates.

For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for developers to adapt to evolving technological standards.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-retire-macos-13-runner-image-december-2025

