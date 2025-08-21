GitHub’s Copilot Expands Task Management with New Agents Panel

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:43
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1203-1.15%
RealLink
REAL$0.05173+0.31%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003498-3.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022067+0.14%


Rongchai Wang
Aug 19, 2025 16:03

GitHub introduces the Agents panel, enhancing Copilot’s task management capabilities, allowing developers to delegate coding tasks from any page and track progress seamlessly.



GitHub's Copilot Expands Task Management with New Agents Panel

GitHub has unveiled a significant enhancement to its Copilot coding agent with the introduction of the new Agents panel, aimed at streamlining task delegation and management across its platform. This update allows developers to assign and track coding tasks directly from any page on GitHub, enhancing workflow efficiency.

Seamless Task Delegation

The newly launched Agents panel acts as a mission control center, enabling developers to delegate tasks to Copilot without disrupting their workflow. This lightweight overlay can be accessed from any page on GitHub, allowing users to initiate tasks with a simple prompt and monitor progress in real-time. The panel is designed to function seamlessly across GitHub.com, GitHub Mobile, and VS Code, among other platforms, ensuring that developers can manage tasks wherever they are working.

Integration and Accessibility

According to GitHub, the Copilot coding agent is now available to all paid Copilot plans, including Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise. Administrators can enable this feature for Business and Enterprise users, broadening access to this enhanced productivity tool. The agent is designed to work autonomously, creating draft pull requests for review and running tasks in parallel, even when the user’s computer is off.

Enhanced Features and Usability

The introduction of the Agents panel is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI-driven solutions into software development. The panel allows developers to launch new tasks with natural language prompts and offers a variety of sample prompts to help users get started. This functionality is complemented by the ability to manage tasks within Visual Studio Code and other integrated development environments (IDEs) that support the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Broader AI Integration

In addition to the new panel, GitHub has made several upgrades to the Copilot coding agent, including broader availability and improved agent intelligence. These enhancements are part of a broader strategy to embed AI more deeply into the development process, facilitating a more collaborative and efficient coding environment. The Copilot agent operates in a secure, cloud-based environment, leveraging GitHub Actions to run builds and tests autonomously.

GitHub’s continuous evolution of the Copilot tool reflects a growing trend towards AI integration in software development, promising to enhance productivity and streamline the coding process for developers worldwide.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-copilot-expands-task-management-new-agents-panel

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.28%
Particl
PART$0.181-1.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Partager
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000539+4.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-0.87%
OP
OP$0.718+1.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Partager
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06982-1.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$852.57+2.52%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle