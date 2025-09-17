Glassnode and Swissblock Unveil Latest Bitcoin Analysis in ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’



Felix Pinkston



Glassnode’s Latest Bitcoin Analysis

Glassnode, a leading blockchain analytics firm, has teamed up with Swissblock and renowned analyst Willy Woo to release the 21st edition of ‘The Bitcoin Vector’. This latest installment continues to provide in-depth market analysis on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and the broader DeFi ecosystem, according to Glassnode.

Collaborative Efforts

The collaboration between Swissblock and Willy Woo aims to offer subscribers cutting-edge insights and research in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. The Bitcoin Vector series is known for its comprehensive on-chain analysis, which is instrumental for traders and investors looking to understand market trends and dynamics.

Subscription and Insights

Subscribers to ‘The Bitcoin Vector’ receive free access to expertly curated content, which includes market analysis and novel on-chain research. By subscribing, users agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Market Context

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the demand for sophisticated analysis tools and insights grows. Glassnode’s partnership with Swissblock and Willy Woo exemplifies the industry’s trend towards collaboration to enhance data-driven decision-making in crypto investments.

For those interested in exploring more about ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’, further details can be accessed through Glassnode’s official publication here.

Image source: Shutterstock



