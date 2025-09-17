Glassnode and Swissblock Unveil Latest Bitcoin Analysis in ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 08:58
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.06861+3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,429.93+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08704-0.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-3.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017526+0.39%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 16, 2025 15:00

Glassnode collaborates with Swissblock and Willy Woo to release ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’, offering insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi markets.





Glassnode’s Latest Bitcoin Analysis

Glassnode, a leading blockchain analytics firm, has teamed up with Swissblock and renowned analyst Willy Woo to release the 21st edition of ‘The Bitcoin Vector’. This latest installment continues to provide in-depth market analysis on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and the broader DeFi ecosystem, according to Glassnode.

Collaborative Efforts

The collaboration between Swissblock and Willy Woo aims to offer subscribers cutting-edge insights and research in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. The Bitcoin Vector series is known for its comprehensive on-chain analysis, which is instrumental for traders and investors looking to understand market trends and dynamics.

Subscription and Insights

Subscribers to ‘The Bitcoin Vector’ receive free access to expertly curated content, which includes market analysis and novel on-chain research. By subscribing, users agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Market Context

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the demand for sophisticated analysis tools and insights grows. Glassnode’s partnership with Swissblock and Willy Woo exemplifies the industry’s trend towards collaboration to enhance data-driven decision-making in crypto investments.

For those interested in exploring more about ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’, further details can be accessed through Glassnode’s official publication here.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/glassnode-swissblock-unveil-bitcoin-vector-21

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001763+4.81%
Propy
PRO$0.7958+10.49%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1364+4.20%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4252+0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23434+2.26%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0173-3.88%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million