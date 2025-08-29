Glassnode Announced: “Critical Turning Point Has Arrived in Bitcoin! These Levels Will Determine the Next Move!”

Bitcoin (BTC) broke a new record by exceeding $124,000 in mid-August, then fell below $110,000.

While predictions of a $100,000 drop are being made for BTC, which has been fluctuating within a certain range, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode announced critical levels to watch out for for Bitcoin.

Stating that Bitcoin is facing intense selling pressure from short-term investors at current levels, Glassnode said that $113,600 is critical for Bitcoin.

Glassnode added that this price coincides with the average purchase price of short-term investors who purchased BTC one to three months ago.

At this point, Glassnode warned that if the Bitcoin price reaches $113,600, selling pressure from short-term investors could increase and a new decline could occur.

Glassnode analysts also noted that the $107,000 to $108,000 levels are key support levels for BTC.

Glassnode stated that the market is testing this key level and if it fails to maintain this level, a drop to the $93,000 to $95,000 range is possible.

*This is not investment advice.

