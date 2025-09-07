Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin's illiquid supply (the amount of Bitcoin held by entities with little to no spending history) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding 14.3 million BTC in late August. Over the past 30 days, the net increase in illiquid supply has reached 20,000 BTC. Of the 19.9 million BTC currently in circulation, approximately 72% of the total supply is illiquid, held by long-term holders and cold storage investors. This increase highlights the continued accumulation trend even during recent market volatility. In mid-August, Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,000 before retracing approximately 15%. Despite the price correction, the illiquid supply has continued to rise, indicating that holders are not selling in response to short-term adjustments.