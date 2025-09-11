Glassnode reports Bitcoin sharks amass record 3.65M BTC with 93K BTC net 30-day gain

2025/09/11 18:14
Bitcoin
Moonveil
BRC20.COM
LayerNet
Nowchain
Key Takeaways

  • Glassnode reports that holders with 100–1,000 BTC (sharks) now hold a record 3.65 million BTC.
  • This cohort accumulated 65,000 BTC in the past week.

Bitcoin holders with balances between 100 and 1,000 coins have accumulated a record 3.65 million Bitcoin, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

These investors, termed “sharks” by Glassnode, added approximately 65,000 Bitcoin to their holdings over the past seven days. The buying pace has accelerated, with this group recording a net increase of 93,000 Bitcoin over the past 30 days.

The accumulation pattern represents the highest total holdings on record for this investor category, which sits between smaller retail investors and large institutional holders or “whales” that typically hold more than 1,000 Bitcoin.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-sharks-accumulate-record-3-65m-btc-glassnode-report/

