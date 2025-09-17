Glassnode says Bitcoin short-term investors anticipate positive outcome from Fed meeting

Key Takeaways

Short-term Bitcoin investors are growing more confident as the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting approaches.

Glassnode’s on-chain data points to investors positioning for a positive outcome from the Fed’s decision.

Short-term Bitcoin investors are showing renewed confidence ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

On-chain data indicates these investors are positioning for a positive outcome from the Fed’s upcoming decision. Glassnode said the SOPR ratio for recent buyers bounced as BTC held $107,000, showing short-term holders are back in profit ahead of the Fed.

This renewed momentum largely stems from BTC reclaiming the cost basis of all sub-3-month holders, which Glassnode estimates between $111,800 and $114,200. For confidence to hold, Bitcoin must remain above this range after the Fed decision; failure to do so could risk a “sell the news” market structure.