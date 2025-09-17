Glassnode says Bitcoin short-term investors anticipate positive outcome from Fed meeting

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:54
Bitcoin
BTC$116,715.48+1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017234+0.78%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.87261+1.27%

Key Takeaways

  • Short-term Bitcoin investors are growing more confident as the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting approaches.
  • Glassnode’s on-chain data points to investors positioning for a positive outcome from the Fed’s decision.

Short-term Bitcoin investors are showing renewed confidence ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

On-chain data indicates these investors are positioning for a positive outcome from the Fed’s upcoming decision. Glassnode said the SOPR ratio for recent buyers bounced as BTC held $107,000, showing short-term holders are back in profit ahead of the Fed.

This renewed momentum largely stems from BTC reclaiming the cost basis of all sub-3-month holders, which Glassnode estimates between $111,800 and $114,200. For confidence to hold, Bitcoin must remain above this range after the Fed decision; failure to do so could risk a “sell the news” market structure.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-glassnode-sopr-fed/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16248+1.39%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.621+1.11%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.14239+0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833+2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010111-1.15%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets