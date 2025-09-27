SWIFT has reportedly mobilized a consortium including BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas for a pivotal experiment that includes migrating its core messaging system onto ConsenSys’ Ethereum layer-2, Linea. According to a Sept. 26 report from The Big Whale, the global…SWIFT has reportedly mobilized a consortium including BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas for a pivotal experiment that includes migrating its core messaging system onto ConsenSys’ Ethereum layer-2, Linea. According to a Sept. 26 report from The Big Whale, the global…

Global banks join SWIFT in blockchain test run on Consensys’ Linea

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/27 02:35
LINEA
LINEA$0.02746+9.01%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00222+34.54%
Core DAO
CORE$0.385+4.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4183+1.92%

SWIFT has reportedly mobilized a consortium including BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas for a pivotal experiment that includes migrating its core messaging system onto ConsenSys’ Ethereum layer-2, Linea.

Summary
  • SWIFT and banks including BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas are reportedly testing blockchain messaging on Consensys’ Ethereum layer 2, Linea.
  • The project follows SWIFT’s 2023 tokenization trials and supports digital asset tests planned for 2025.
  • A successful rollout could bring faster settlement, lower costs, and stronger cross-border payment infrastructure.

According to a Sept. 26 report from The Big Whale, the global financial messaging cooperative has initiated a development project with more than a dozen major institutions to experiment with putting its foundational messaging framework on-chain.

A source within a participating bank indicated the project is a multi-month endeavor, characterizing it as a precursor to a significant technological transformation for the interbank payments industry.

The selection of ConsenSys’ Linea was reportedly driven by its emphasis on privacy through advanced cryptographic proofs, a feature deemed critical for meeting stringent bank compliance standards.

SWIFT’s blockchain path was years in the making

Last year, SWIFT announced that live trials for digital asset and currency transactions across its network were slated for 2025. The current project with Linea appears to be the foundational technical work necessary to make those live trials feasible, moving the cooperative beyond theoretical research and into practical implementation.

Before this announcement, SWIFT published results from a series of trials that tested the movement of tokenized assets across both public and private blockchains. SWIFT’s research demonstrated that its existing secure messaging infrastructure could potentially function as a universal “interoperability layer,” connecting different distributed ledger technologies without requiring banks to undertake massive and costly systems integrations with each new platform.

The Linea project takes this concept a step further, exploring what happens when SWIFT’s own messaging core is migrated on-chain, potentially creating a more native and efficient settlement layer.

For banks, the implications are significant. SWIFT’s system links more than 11,000 institutions, yet it has long been criticized as cumbersome and overly dependent on intermediaries. A successful blockchain integration could mean faster settlement times, reduced costs, and a more resilient architecture for cross-border payments.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2196+1.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-18.18%
MAY
MAY$0.03805--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2281-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.00761-1.52%
OP
OP$0.6638+2.83%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Partager
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+1.94%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds