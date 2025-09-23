TLDRs; Equinix opens its first Chennai data center, investing $69M to expand AI-ready infrastructure in southern India. CN1 facility launches with 800 cabinets, scalable to 4,250, designed for high-density AI workloads and liquid cooling. Equinix signs nuclear energy deals to secure reliable, round-the-clock power for expanding AI data center operations. Expansion strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, [...] The post Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Equinix opens its first Chennai data center, investing $69M to expand AI-ready infrastructure in southern India. CN1 facility launches with 800 cabinets, scalable to 4,250, designed for high-density AI workloads and liquid cooling. Equinix signs nuclear energy deals to secure reliable, round-the-clock power for expanding AI data center operations. Expansion strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, [...] The post Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center appeared first on CoinCentral.

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

2025/09/23
TLDRs;

  • Equinix opens its first Chennai data center, investing $69M to expand AI-ready infrastructure in southern India.
  • CN1 facility launches with 800 cabinets, scalable to 4,250, designed for high-density AI workloads and liquid cooling.
  • Equinix signs nuclear energy deals to secure reliable, round-the-clock power for expanding AI data center operations.
  • Expansion strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, making Chennai a critical hub in the company’s global network.

Global data center operator Equinix has opened its first AI-optimized data center in Chennai, India, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

The new facility, known as CN1, represents an initial investment of US$69 million and is designed to handle the rising wave of artificial intelligence workloads. Built on a six-acre campus in Siruseri, Chennai’s technology hub, the center offers 800 cabinets of capacity at launch, with expansion plans to eventually scale up to 4,250 cabinets.

Equinix already operates over 270 data centers worldwide and hosts more than 300 companies in India, including leading internet exchanges and telecom carriers. With CN1, the company adds a critical southern India hub to its three existing data centers in Mumbai, further strengthening interconnectivity across the subcontinent.

Meeting AI’s Growing Demands

Artificial intelligence applications, from generative AI to real-time analytics, are placing unprecedented pressure on global data centers. Each AI query consumes significantly more energy than a standard search, creating surging demand for high-density, energy-efficient facilities.

Equinix has designed CN1 to address these needs by supporting liquid cooling technology, an essential feature for managing the heat generated by high-performance GPUs and AI training clusters. The facility is also engineered for 99.999% uptime, with a fault-tolerant setup that ensures uninterrupted services for enterprises, cloud providers, and AI startups.

The company’s India expansion comes at a time when the nation’s digital economy is booming, with rapid growth in mobile adoption, e-commerce, and enterprise cloud deployments. Chennai, in particular, has emerged as a critical gateway for global internet connectivity, thanks to its subsea cable landings and strong IT ecosystem.

Nuclear Energy for Data Reliability

Beyond physical expansion, Equinix has been forging long-term energy partnerships to address the soaring power needs of AI-ready facilities. Just last month, the company signed multiple agreements with advanced nuclear energy providers, securing more than 1 gigawatt of future electricity supply.

These deals include preorders for transportable microreactors from California-based Radiant Nuclear and long-term power purchase agreements with Oklo and ULC-Energy. By diversifying into nuclear, Equinix is positioning itself to provide round-the-clock clean energy for its global operations.

Nuclear power offers a 92%+ capacity factor, far surpassing intermittent sources like wind and solar, making it a natural fit for 24/7 AI data processing. As Equinix continues to grow in India, these global energy investments will underpin the sustainability and reliability of facilities like CN1.

India: A Strategic Growth Market

Equinix’s expansion in Chennai reflects its long-term view of India as a strategic growth market. With the country’s digital infrastructure expected to expand rapidly over the next decade, the company aims to play a central role in supporting enterprises, cloud service providers, and government digital initiatives.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Equinix’s AI-optimized and nuclear-backed strategy positions it at the heart of the global data center transformation. For India, the arrival of CN1 not only boosts capacity but also signals the country’s growing role as a digital powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific region.

