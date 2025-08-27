Global Exchanges Urge Crackdown on Tokenized Stocks Over Investor Risk

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/27 04:40
Major
MAJOR$0.16323+4.77%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08372+58.23%

The World Federation of Exchanges has urged securities regulators to take action against tokenized stocks, citing concerns over market integrity and investor risks.

Mismatched Products and Regulatory Gap

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which represents major stock exchanges globally, has called on securities regulators to crack down on tokenized stocks, arguing they pose a direct threat to market integrity and introduce significant new risks for investors. The WFE reportedly voiced its concerns in a letter sent to key regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the global securities watchdog IOSCO’s Fintech Task Force.

According to a Reuters report citing the letter, stock exchanges argue that tokenized stocks are mimicking equity stocks yet lacking commensurate rights or safeguards. In the letter, the exchanges express particular alarm at the growing number of brokers and platforms intending to offer tokenized versions of U.S. stocks.

“We are alarmed at the plethora of brokers and crypto-trading platforms offering or intending to offer so-called tokenised U.S. stocks. These products are marketed as stock tokens or the equivalent to stocks when they are not,” the WFE reportedly said in the letter.

In July, OpenAI clashed with the fintech firm Robinhood, which it accused of issuing tokenized assets bearing its name. The artificial intelligence (AI) company argued the OpenAI tokens had been issued without its involvement and it did not endorse them. However, Robinhood retorted, insisting that the tokenized OpenAI and that of 200 other public companies track the value of these listed companies on the open market.

Some experts argue that tokenized equities expose investors to “millions of investable assets, enabling bespoke portfolio construction tailored to an individual’s risk profile, yield preferences, geography and values.” Tokenized stocks are also seen as a solution that allows retail investors to access or get exposure to some of the hottest stocks before their initial public offering (IPO).

However, members of the WFE argue that companies whose stocks are being mimicked could suffer reputational damage should the tokenized stocks fail. To pre-empt this, the WFE urged regulators to apply securities rules to tokenized assets as well as clarify legal frameworks for ownership and custody. The organization also wants authorities to block them from being marketed as equivalent to stocks.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144897+7.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4447+2.86%
Particl
PART$0.1871-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 15:55
Partager
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10249+2.65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Partager
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 price prediction shows token experienced 12% surge offering temporary relief after market-wide liquidations on August 23 before reversing course and dumping again, raising concerns whales may be preparing to pull the rug as community-backed memecoin declined over 40% from July ATH of $2.28.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2372+4.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00313+3.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+6.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months