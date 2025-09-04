Gloria AI launches real-time News Terminal for crypto, macro, and AI markets

Key Takeaways

Gloria AI launched its News Terminal V1, offering faster, broader, and more affordable news intelligence across crypto, macro, and AI.

The launch follows months of powering Crypto Briefing’s newsroom and new partnerships with AI agents in the Virtuals ecosystem.

Gloria AI today announced the launch of its Real-Time News Terminal, an AI-powered platform designed to deliver market-moving insights faster than traditional outlets.

The system scans thousands of sources, filters for relevance, and pushes structured updates to traders, content creators, AI agents, and media firms.

Built for both human and autonomous workflows, Gloria integrates via API, WebSocket, messaging bots, and protocols like Virtuals ACP and Coinbase’s x402, delivering structured signals that can be acted on in real time.

Gloria has powered Crypto Briefing’s newsroom in recent months, boosting output and surfacing market-moving news faster. That same feed is now being opened directly to the wider market.

Gloria has also expanded in recent weeks with new integrations across the Virtuals ecosystem and other AI agent platforms. It now powers Ethy Agent’s execution layer and has joined Santa Virtuals’ swarm, providing Questflow and others with contextual signals.

In July, Kosher Capital integrated Gloria, bringing real-time macro and crypto feeds to all of its agents. Velvet Capital’s AI Framework, serving more than 100,000 users, has also added Gloria to guide trading strategies with live news data.

The platform’s native token, $GLORIA, has rebounded from early August lows. With the broader crypto market under pressure, it has entered a potential accumulation phase, currently trading at a fully diluted valuation of about $1.8 million at press time.