GMO Miner launches XRP contracts for stable daily returns

2025/08/12 01:28
2025/08/12 01:28
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

An institutional wallet bought 60 million XRP in 24 hours, and GMO Miner is now letting holders turn idle XRP into stable daily income through cloud mining contracts.

Table of Contents

  • XRP is more than just a payment tool
  • Unique features of the platform
  • How to get started with GMO Miner
  • Security and sustainability
  • Looking to the future
Summary
  • GMO Miner’s XRP cloud mining contracts allow users to earn passive income daily without mining hardware or complex setup.
  • The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, offers flexible contract terms, and ensures security with multi-layer protection.
  • Profits are automatically settled every 24 hours, with the principal returned at contract expiration for easy reinvestment or withdrawal.

On-chain data shows that a single institutional address purchased 60 million XRP in 24 hours, with a total transaction volume exceeding $180 million, attracting growing market attention. XRP has long been considered an ideal payment tool due to its fast transfer speed and low fees.

However, for many holders, simply focusing on price fluctuations is insufficient; ensuring stable returns throughout the asset’s lifecycle is becoming a new priority.

XRP is more than just a payment tool

GMO Miner has launched a cloud mining reward contract that supports XRP payments. Users simply hold XRP and activate computing power; no further operation or equipment is required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing users’ previously idle XRP to generate income every day.

Unique features of the platform

  • Multi-currency compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB.
  • Zero entry requirements: No mining hardware or complex configuration required. New users can register and receive a $15 bonus, making it easy to participate in mining.
  • Automatic daily income: Income is automatically settled daily, with transparent details that users can view at any time in the backend.
  • Flexible contract options: A variety of terms and amounts are available to meet different budgets and income requirements.
  • Fully secure: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlements ensure the safety of user funds and account.

How to get started with GMO Miner

 1: Visit GMO Miner and create an account, users receive a $15 bonus.

 2: Next, users can securely connect their digital wallet.

 3: Then, they can select a mining contract that suits their budget and term.

 4: Start mining.

 5: Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most rewarding affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $21,000.

Some contract examples:

Beginner Experience Plan

Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Total net profit: $100 + $7

Antminer AL1

Investment: $1100 | Period: 12 days | Daily income: $14.41 | Total net profit: $1100 + $172.92

Antminer S21+

Investment: $5000| Period: 35days | Daily income: $76| Total net profit: $5000 + $2660

Antminer S21 XR Imm

Investment: $8000 | Period: 30days | Daily income: $129.6 | Total net profit: $8000+ $3888

Antminer On-rack

Investment: $12000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $201.6 | Total net profit: $12,000 + $8,064

ANTSPACE HK3 V6

Investment amount: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $534.00 | Total net profit: $30,000 + $24,030

For more new contracts, please visit the official GMO Miner platform website.

After purchasing a contract, profits are guaranteed and automatically credited to user accounts every 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal will be fully returned. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time, allowing them to compound profits.

GMO Miner Marketing Director GAIGER Samuel Joseph said: “We believe the value of crypto assets should be reflected in more than just price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to truly participate and enable them to earn stable daily returns through simple means, without relying on speculation.”

Security and sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. GMO Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. GMO Miner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring user investment is protected, allowing them to focus on profit.

All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution, delivers exceptional returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

Looking to the future

With the continued development of blockchain technology and the gradual acceptance of crypto assets in mainstream finance, the application scenarios of digital currencies like XRP will become more extensive, and their value will no longer be limited to price fluctuations.

Innovative platforms like GMO Miner have the potential to drive the evolution of crypto assets into “savings” assets, allowing more users to achieve stable returns while ensuring security and convenience. In the future, as users’ understanding of asset allocation and passive income grows, digital currency cloud mining will become a new way for more people to participate in the digital economy and achieve financial growth, injecting more long-term value and sustainability into the entire crypto ecosystem.

For more information, visit the GMO Miner official website. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

