GMXSOL launches first RWA perpetual contract for S&P 500 ETF

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/09 00:21
GMXSOL, the Solana-based decentralized leveraged trading platform, has launched its first real-world asset perpetual contract for the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500.

Summary
  • Solana-based decentralized exchange protocol GMXSOL has launched a perpetual contract for the S&P 500 ETF.
  • Chainlink will power the RWA perpetual contract, having recently unveiled the Chainlink Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs.

Decentralized finance protocol GMXSOL, which is built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, debuted the real-world assets perpetual contract market for the S&P 500 ETF on Friday, Aug. 8. The perpetual contract for the SPY/USD pair will be powered by Chainlink (LINK), GMXSOL said.

The S&P 500 ETF, listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol SPY, is one of the most liquid exchange-traded funds tracking the benchmark U.S. index. It represents a portfolio of the 500 companies included in the S&P 500.

GMXSOL’s move comes amid growing demand for tokenized real-world assets. Forecasts put the global real-world asset sector on track to reach $30 trillion by 2030. As of August 8, 2025, the total onchain value of tokenized assets exceeds $25.4 billion, with asset holders increasing by more than 17% over the past 30 days.

U.S. equities and ETFs onchain

Major developments within the crypto regulatory landscape, including the landmark stablecoin law GENIUS Act, is buoying investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins recently launched “Project Crypto” as it looks to bring America’s capital markets onchain. 

GMXSOL is one of the DeFi protocols eyeing expansion in this space, with a major step being the strategic integration with Chainlink. 

Recently, Chainlink unveiled its Data Streams for the U.S.-listed equities and ETFs. On-chain perpetual and spot exchange GMX, which allows for trading of BTC, ETH and SOL perpetual futures with up to 100x leverage, and DeFi protocol Kamino, have also adopted Chainlink Data Streams to tap into real-time pricing for top stocks and ETFs. 

Tokenized assets available to traders across the platforms include SPY, CRCL, QQQ, NVDA and AAPL. Chainlink’s Data Streams are live across 37 blockchain networks.

