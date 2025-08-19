Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Individuele miner wint 3.125 BTC, $165 miljard Tether in de markt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! We hebben de belangrijkste gebeurtenissen uit de cryptowereld voor je samengevat. Van miners tot instituten en van koersdruk tot macro-economische uitspraken: dit zijn de highlights van vandaag. 93% van alle Bitcoin is al gemined – maar wat betekent dat precies? Volgens de laatste data is inmiddels meer dan 93% van alle Bitcoin in omloop gebracht. Dit benadrukt opnieuw de schaarste van BTC, die door het vaste maximum van 21 miljoen munten uniek is in de financiële wereld. Analisten wijzen erop dat deze toenemende zeldzaamheid de prijs op lange termijn kan blijven ondersteunen, zeker nu institutionele vraag blijft toenemen. Bitcoin koers onder druk: analisten verdeeld over vervolg Na een korte opleving staat de Bitcoin koers opnieuw onder druk. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de $120.000 als stevige weerstand zal fungeren, terwijl anderen wijzen op sterke fundamentals die de volgende rally kunnen ondersteunen. Deze verdeeldheid illustreert hoe gespannen het sentiment momenteel is, met zowel optimistische als voorzichtigere vooruitzichten. Solo-miner wint $371.000 block reward Een solo-miner wist onlangs een Bitcoin-block te vinden en sleepte hiermee een beloning van ruim $371.000 binnen. De kans op zo’n winst is extreem klein, wat dit nieuws extra bijzonder maakt. Het succes benadrukt dat zelfs in een wereld gedomineerd door grote miningpools, individuele miners nog steeds een rol kunnen spelen. Strategy koopt voor $51 miljoen aan Bitcoin ondanks koersdaling Het voormalige MicroStrategy, nu Strategy, blijft onverminderd inzetten op Bitcoin en kocht recent 560 BTC bij voor een bedrag van $51 miljoen. Daarmee groeit hun totale bezit tot ruim boven de 630.000 BTC. De strategie van Michael Saylor benadrukt dat grote spelers koersschommelingen niet als obstakel, maar juist als kans zien. Ex-minister van Financiën: ‘Rentes gaan alleen omlaag bij recessie’ Voormalig Amerikaans minister van Financiën Larry Summers stelt dat de Federal Reserve de rente alleen zal verlagen als de VS daadwerkelijk in een recessie belandt. Voor Bitcoin en andere risico-assets kan dit betekenen dat de volatiliteit blijft aanhouden zolang er geen duidelijk macro-economisch pad is. Dit soort uitspraken geeft beleggers extra reden tot voorzichtigheid. Tether-marktkapitalisatie bereikt $165 miljard Stablecoin-uitgever Tether heeft een nieuwe mijlpaal bereikt: de marktkapitalisatie van USDT staat inmiddels op $165 miljard. Het bevestigt de dominante positie van Tether in de stablecoin-markt. Tegelijkertijd wordt het bedrijf nauwlettend in de gaten gehouden door toezichthouders vanwege de enorme impact die USDT heeft op de bredere cryptomarkt. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze onderwerpen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts, leer van andere lezers en blijf op de hoogte van acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord

Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Individuele miner wint 3.125 BTC, $165 miljard Tether in de markt is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

