Gold and Silver Near All-Time Highs, While BTC Price Drops Below $108K

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.359-2.80%
Threshold
T$0.01589-2.57%
U
U$0.0148-13.70%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014326-4.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,204.36+0.22%

Key Takeaways

  • Gold is up $35, and silver is up over 70 cents, while BTC price shows less volatility.
  • Meanwhile, Bitcoin dipped below $108K.
  • If Bitcoin is digital gold, why aren’t investors flocking to it?

September is a notoriously bad month for crypto, so it should come as no surprise that a glance at the price chart today looks like a battlefield.

Yet, with gold and silver at near all-time highs and Bitcoin touted as “digital gold,” why is the BTC price bleeding as well? Shouldn’t investors be pouring into Bitcoin as a haven asset?

Investors Flock to Gold and Silver

Gold and silver are both approaching record highs, with gold trading just below $3,480 per ounce and silver over $40.50, as of the time of writing. Meanwhile, BTC price dipped below $108,000. What gives?

It was enough to get everyone’s favorite goldbug and Bitcoin critic, Peter Schiff, posting again about how a precious metals breakout is “very bearish for Bitcoin.”

So what’s behind the current flows? Despite what Schiff says, the story is more nuanced than metal maximalists might claim.

Macro Uncertainty: The Main Driver

The main theme behind crypto’s crazy prices is macroeconomic uncertainty. The world’s attention is fixated on the U.S. Federal Reserve and its next policy steps, as inflation remains stubbornly high, and the latest core CPI print held firm above 3%.

There is also growing anticipation that the Fed will cut rates this month, as persistent price pressures leave the central bank little room to act quickly. This means capital is gravitating toward established safe havens such as gold and silver.

Over the last month, gold has climbed over 3%, almost 40% higher than a year ago, while silver is up more than 8% in a single month and 41.7% year-on-year.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently reiterated their $3,700 price target for gold, citing continued global demand and monetary uncertainty as tailwinds, while silver’s rally is fueled by industrial demand and the fact that silver often outperforms gold during inflationary upswings.

BTC Price: What’s Happening?

After hitting an all-time high of around $124,500 in mid-August, the BTC price has since retreated sharply. At the time of writing on September 1, BTC is trading under $108,000, thanks to multiple factors, from macro jitters and crowded long positions to the self-fulfilling prophecy of September as a red month for Bitcoin.

Yet the picture is not entirely bleak. Despite record Bitcoin ETF outflows in August, institutional inflows remain strong over longer time frames. According to ecoinometrics, after nearly two weeks of outflows, inflows finally returned to Bitcoin ETFs last week:

In August, the Ark 21Shares and BlackRock’s IBIT ETFs led inflows, while Fidelity and VanEck funds also added to their holdings, offsetting some of the volatility caused by Bitcoin whale dumping and retail investors taking profits.

The Road Ahead: BTC Price vs. Gold

What are the implications of the divergence between precious metals and digital assets? For proponents of the digital gold thesis, it’s a stark reminder that despite years of convergence, gold and Bitcoin are not identical as “risk-off” assets.

In moments of macro vulnerability, traditional safe havens like gold and silver tend to benefit more, especially in times of sticky inflation and macro cross-winds. Until clarity emerges from the FOMC’s next statement, price action is likely to stay choppy.

Gold and silver’s journey toward all-time highs highlights how quickly market psychology can turn when global uncertainty runs high. Bitcoin, for now, is stuck around $108,000, yet ETF inflows and long-term adoption are laying the groundwork for future rebounds.

Investors should keep in mind that both precious metals and digital assets serve as hedges and tend to shine under different macro conditions. The Fed’s next announcement will tell whether its gold and silver or BTC price that will benefit.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/01/gold-and-silver-near-all-time-highs-while-btc-price-drops-below-108k/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Partager
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Partager
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025