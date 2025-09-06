Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:49
Union
U$0.00914-8.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09907+3.93%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005938-2.41%
XRP
XRP$2.7993-0.67%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.35152+3.39%
  • Gold smashes $3,600 as Schiff mocks Bitcoin’s fading momentum.
  • Peter Schiff insists Bitcoin investors backed the wrong safe haven.
  • Weak jobs data fuels gold’s record rally, Bitcoin lags behind.

Gold surged past $3,600 today, setting a fresh record and reinforcing its position as the leading haven. The rally followed disappointing U.S. employment data, which increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates soon.


According to Peter Schiff, the veteran gold advocate, this market reaction was entirely predictable. He argued that gold is thriving in the exact conditions where Bitcoin has failed to deliver.


Also Read: Michael Saylor Slams S&P 500 Rejection as Strategy Outshines Bitcoin & SPY


Schiff Says Gold’s Strength Exposes Bitcoin’s Weakness

The U.S. Labor Department revealed that only 22,000 jobs were added, far below the forecast of 75,000. This was an indicator of a decelerating economy and had an immediate effect of increasing policy easing expectations. Schiff alleged that this kind of environment makes gold more attractive, whereas Bitcoin has not demonstrated a response at all.


He emphasized that investors who decided to invest in Bitcoin rather than gold were placing bets on the wrong horse. Gold has soared to record highs, and Bitcoin is not far behind, losing 13 percent to gold this year. Schiff was insistent that this comparison can determine which asset actually deserves the haven designation.


Bitcoin reclaimed some ground, trading at $111,225 after surpassing the $113,000 mark. Nonetheless, Schiff emphasized that the cryptocurrency performs pathetically when compared to the explosive growth of gold. He also reported earlier in the month that breakouts of gold and silver were also indicative of additional Bitcoin weakness.


Growing Divide Between Traditional and Digital Assets

Gold’s surge underscores investor concerns about inflation and slowing growth. Market participants are shifting capital toward traditional hedges, reinforcing the metal’s dominance. Schiff has been asserting all along that this preference will remain as economic uncertainty accumulates.


Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s inability to keep up with the pace creates additional concerns about its use as inflation protection. Schiff asserts that the digital asset will not be able to match the proven performance of precious metals during moments of stress.


Its claim as the best haven has been strengthened by its record-breaking run. Schiff’s criticism highlights the gap between traditional assets and digital currencies, with Bitcoin underperforming as gold reaches new heights.


Also Read: Ripple Moves $700M in XRP: What This Massive Transfer Means for Crypto


The post Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?