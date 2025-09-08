Gold near record: new intraday high at around 2,075 USD/oz as the dollar retreats and the Fed prepares easing measures

Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and a more accommodative monetary stance has supported the rally.
In this context, the rapid and collective movement is capturing the attention of global markets.
According to the data collected by our team of analysts in real-time and compared with market quotes, the intraday peak was recorded around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD) in today’s session; analysts also report net inflows into gold ETFs in recent weeks, consistent with the buying pressure observed during European hours.
12-month trend of gold (spot XAU/USD). Source: Trading Economics.
The intraday detection highlights a value around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently measured). That said, comparable quotations indicate slightly lower values, while the reference benchmark, the London fix, can be consulted at LBMA. For the futures market, see CME Group (COMEX).
The movement also extends to other metals:
For ETF flows on gold, refer to the information available through the World Gold Council (monthly and weekly updates).
With a weaker dollar and the expectation of falling rates, gold purchases are increasing, both for tactical and structural reasons. Indeed, the combination of financial demand (via ETFs and derivatives) and physical accumulation supports the push towards new highs.
Historically, the metal has shown an inverse correlation to USD and real yields: as the latter decrease, gold tends to rise.
The decline of the Dollar Index has made gold relatively more affordable abroad. This effect has been further intensified by the increase in liquidity on futures contracts and the portfolio rebalancing typical of phases of macroeconomic volatility.
It should be noted that, according to intraday data, buying pressure has intensified during European hours.
The rise is not isolated: silver records gains in line with those of gold, although it shows dynamics influenced by both its investment role and its industrial role, such as in electronics and photovoltaics.
In phases of economic cycle acceleration, silver can exhibit higher volatility compared to gold.
In the short term, the trajectory remains sensitive to potential macroeconomic surprises and the tone of the US central bank’s policy.
In the medium term, the persistence of low real rates and the demand for hedging support a favorable scenario, although volatility may increase around FOMC events and key data.
Editorial note: for consistency and traceability, all percentages and levels are standardized to the “USD” format and decimals in Italian style.
Some elements, such as annual performances and ETF levels, have been updated based on authoritative sources Trading Economics, LBMA and World Gold Council (data updated as of September 8, 2025) and may require further verification before final publication.