Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 20

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:52
Threshold
T$0.01606-2.01%
Gram
GRAM$0.00319+0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004708-5.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021909--%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.40471-2.47%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000021-4.54%

Gold prices rose in Malaysia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 451.25 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, up compared with the MYR 450.72 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold increased to MYR 5,263.32 per tola from MYR 5,257.10 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measureGold Price in MYR
1 Gram451.25
10 Grams4,512.50
Tola5,263.32
Troy Ounce14,035.53


FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR)
to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of
publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.


(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/malaysia-gold-price-today-gold-rises-according-to-fxstreet-data-202508200436

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops