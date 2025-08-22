Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 22

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:08
T
T$0.01598-0.06%
GRAM
GRAM$0.00308+0.98%
TRUST
TRUST$0.0004862-1.83%
COM
COM$0.02141-4.58%
METAL
METAL$0.39784-2.93%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-23.33%

Gold prices fell in Malaysia on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 452.86 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, down compared with the MYR 454.13 it cost on Thursday.

The price for Gold decreased to MYR 5,282.05 per tola from MYR 5,296.83 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measureGold Price in MYR
1 Gram452.86
10 Grams4,528.58
Tola5,282.05
Troy Ounce14,085.47


FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR)
to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of
publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.


(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/malaysia-gold-price-today-gold-falls-according-to-fxstreet-data-202508220437

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
U
U$0.01327-17.93%
JUNE
JUNE$0.068+3.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 19:05
Partager
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Partager
Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

Investors searching for the best altcoins to buy are finding new energy in a handful of projects that combine strong fundamentals with future growth potential. Ethereum is holding its place as the leader of smart contracts, Avalanche is scaling fast with institutional adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is making noise as a fresh rising contender. Together, […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains
TOP
TOP$0.000096--%
AVAX
AVAX$23.08-0.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753-1.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion

Tether mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron network