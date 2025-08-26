Gold price in Philippines: Rates on August 26

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:47
Threshold
T$0.01593-3.74%
Gram
GRAM$0.00322-0.92%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005206+4.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017766-10.38%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.35324-11.69%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-21.87%

Gold prices rose in Philippines on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 6,182.63 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, up compared with the PHP 6,161.99 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to PHP 72,113.35 per tola from PHP 71,872.19 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measureGold Price in PHP
1 Gram6,182.63
10 Grams61,826.52
Tola72,113.35
Troy Ounce192,301.00


FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Philippines by adapting international prices (USD/PHP)
to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of
publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.


(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/philippines-gold-price-today-gold-rises-according-to-fxstreet-data-202508260500

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004989+1.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016342-5.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.01162+1.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-1.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02633-3.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism