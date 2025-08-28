Gold prices steady after Trump’s shock move against Fed

Gold stayed firm just under $3,400 per troy ounce on Tuesday, lifted by renewed weakness in the US Dollar (USD) and lingering doubts over the Fed’s independence after President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook.

Also supporting the move higher in the precious metal, US yields retreat in the short end and the belly of the curve, setting aside Monday’s uptick.

Fed uncertainty keeps demand alive

Traders are still betting on Fed rate cuts as soon as September, following Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole remarks last week. That backdrop, plus softer US data after July’s Durable Goods orders fell 2.8% and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence dropped in August are keeping safe-haven demand alive on turnaround Tuesday.

Key levels on the chart

Next on the upside for the yellow metal emerges its August ceiling of $3,409 (August 8), ahead of the July peak at $3,439 (July 23) and June’s top at $3,451 (Jun 16).

On the other hand, first support sits at July’s base of $3,268 (Jul 30), ahead of the June base at $3,247 (Jun 30). Down from here comes May’s valley at $3,120 (May 15), ahead of the 200-day SMA at $3,062.