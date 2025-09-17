Gold rally pauses as attention shifts to Federal Reserve decision

Key Takeaways

Gold’s recent rally paused today as investors turned their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision.

The precious metal’s advance stalled amid uncertainty over the central bank’s next monetary policy move. Market participants are awaiting signals from Fed officials regarding future interest rate adjustments.

Gold prices have been sensitive to Federal Reserve policy expectations, as changes in interest rates directly affect the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like the precious metal.