The post Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern. Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year. Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%. Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance.  He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year. The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration. He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks. Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts.  JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens. Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit.  Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/The post Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern. Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year. Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%. Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance.  He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year. The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration. He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks. Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts.  JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens. Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit.  Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/

Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:55
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000464-23.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465-8.59%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37672-1.27%
MAY
MAY$0.03806-2.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02218+1.13%

Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern.

Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year.

Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%.

Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence

In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance. 

He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year.

The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration.

He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks.

Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts. 

JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens.

Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit. 

Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1267-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.45%
Union
U$0.010327-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005512+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+0.68%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4204+0.09%
Pi Network
PI$0.26613-1.36%
VeChain
VET$0.02184-1.66%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K