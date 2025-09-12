GoldenMining’s XRP Contracts Generate $11k/day, attracting investors betting on a Fed Rate cut.

2025/09/12 01:34
Washington, September 2025—With the latest weakening US jobs data, the market is widely betting that the Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate cuts between September and October. Analysts point out that if interest rates fall, the appeal of traditional bonds will diminish, and capital may accelerate the flow of capital into high-risk assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Against this backdrop, cryptocurrencies have attracted market attention, with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading volumes increasing, and the prospect of an XRP ETF attracting investor attention. XRP holders can participate in cloud mining and profit distribution through GoldenMining, obtaining stable daily returns, providing them with new income channels in the face of market fluctuations.

GoldenMining has launched cloud mining contracts that support XRP payments. XRP holders can directly participate in mining using their XRP assets and receive daily mining rewards. This means that global investors can convert XRP’s value into stable daily returns amidst the volatility of the crypto market.

How XRP Contracts Work:

Deposit and Activation: Users deposit XRP into their platform account and select their budget and contract duration.

Automatic Computing Power Allocation: GoldenMining’s global data centers instantly allocate computing power, eliminating the need for users to purchase or maintain any hardware.

Smart contract settlement: Profits are settled daily through smart contracts and automatically allocated to user accounts, which users can claim at any time.

Principal Protection: Users’ invested assets are insured by AIG, reducing investment risk.

The platform offers a variety of contracts with varying prices and returns.

$100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8

(Daily Sign-in Rewards)

$1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243

(AntminerL916G)

$6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610

(Elphapex DG Hydro1)

$9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185

(Elphapex DG2)

$12,500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075

(Elphapex DG2+)

Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542

(ANTSPACE MD5)

$500,000 Investment – 50 Days – Daily Profit$11,000 – Total Profit:$500,000+$550,000

(Elphapex DG1+)

To view your contract’s daily returns, please visit our official website at https://goldemining.cc

How to start accumulating value with XRP:

1. Register your account – Quickly sign up on the official website and receive $15 instantly.

2. Choose a contract – Select a mining contract using XRP that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it.

3. Daily real-time settlement of earnings – Users can withdraw to a variety of currencies, including: BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), DOGE (Dogecoin), XRP (Ripple), LTC (Litecoin), and ADA (Cardano).

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at GoldenMining, stated, “If the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates by 50 percentage points, it will propel crypto assets into mainstream finance.” She noted that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are just the beginning, with XRP likely to be the next focus.

Real-time income, stable returns

Goldenmining eliminates the need to manage complex hardware. Instead, it offers flexible cloud mining plans with XRP payments to suit various budgets and timeframes. Whether starting with a small investment or looking to scale up with additional configurations, users can earn returns through automatic daily settlements. This approach makes it easy and transparent for both novice and experienced investors to participate and directly capitalize on the value of XRP.

With interest rate cuts imminent, the future of cryptocurrencies is uncertain

Lower interest rates could weaken the appeal of traditional bonds and accelerate capital flows into higher-risk assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. Industry insiders believe this presents new opportunities for investors seeking potential returns through XRP holders’ GoldenMining.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Or contact us via email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/goldenminings-xrp-contracts-generate-11k-day-attracting-investors-betting-on-a-fed-rate-cut/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
