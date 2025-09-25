TLDR Petershill Partners to delist from LSE in £3.4B deal, buying back $921M in shares. Goldman Sachs-backed Petershill to privatize after poor market valuation. Petershill to offer $921M buyout, delisting from LSE amid market struggles. LSE delisting: Petershill to buy back shares and go private for £3.4B. Goldman Sachs’ Petershill to delist, offering shareholders premium [...] The post Goldman Sachs-Backed Petershill Partners to Delist from LSE in $920M Share Buyout appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Petershill Partners to delist from LSE in £3.4B deal, buying back $921M in shares. Goldman Sachs-backed Petershill to privatize after poor market valuation. Petershill to offer $921M buyout, delisting from LSE amid market struggles. LSE delisting: Petershill to buy back shares and go private for £3.4B. Goldman Sachs’ Petershill to delist, offering shareholders premium [...] The post Goldman Sachs-Backed Petershill Partners to Delist from LSE in $920M Share Buyout appeared first on CoinCentral.

Goldman Sachs-Backed Petershill Partners to Delist from LSE in $920M Share Buyout

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:56

Petershill Partners, a firm backed by Goldman Sachs, is set to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In a deal valued at approximately £3.4 billion, the company plans to buy back shares worth $921 million. The decision to delist comes as Petershill’s stock has consistently traded below its actual value despite strong financial performance.

Delisting Strategy to Reflect Company’s True Value

Petershill Partners will proceed with a delisting after failing to gain an appropriate market valuation. The firm stated that its share price has not mirrored the underlying quality and value of its assets. Despite its solid financial track record and growth prospects, the company’s stock has underperformed on the LSE, prompting a strategic move to privatize.

The company’s board emphasized that the delisting would help unlock greater value, offering shareholders the chance to cash out at a more realistic valuation. However, the market did not fully reflect Petershill’s strong operating performance and future potential, which led to the decision to remove the company from the LSE.

The Growing Trend of LSE Delistings

The delisting of Petershill is part of a broader trend affecting the LSE. Several prominent firms have taken similar steps in recent years due to a combination of market pressures and strategic realignments. From fintech companies to major conglomerates, many businesses are choosing to either privatize or list on more attractive stock markets.

Petershill’s decision is also seen as a reaction to global economic conditions, such as high borrowing costs and increased market uncertainty. These factors have made it difficult for companies like Petershill to achieve fair valuations on the London market. With the delisting, Petershill aims to escape the constraints of the stock market and focus on long-term growth.

Petershill to Pay $920 Million to Shareholders

As part of the delisting plan, Petershill will offer $921 million to its public shareholders. The deal will provide investors with around 308p per share, offering a premium over the current market value. If shareholders approve the buyout in November, the deal will proceed, effectively taking the company off the LSE.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) controls nearly 80% of Petershill and will assume full ownership once the buyout is complete. This move allows GSAM to fully streamline its management of Petershill, eliminating the constraints of public market performance. Following the announcement, Petershill’s stock surged by 33%, reflecting investor optimism over the premium buyout offer.

 

